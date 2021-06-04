RML Hospital Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Professor Posts, 36 Vacancies Notified

RML Hospital Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital is hiring candidates for Assistant Professor Posts in various departments on a contractual basis in ABVIMS, or Dr RMLH’s Website. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 14 to 17 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date- 14 to 15 June 2021

RML Hospital Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor - 36 Vacancies

Anaesthesia - 4 Posts

Anatomy - 1 Post

Gastroenterology - 2 Posts

Medicine - 10 Posts

O & G- 1 Post

Physiology - 1 Post

Nephrology - 1 Post

Pharmacology - 2 Posts

Endocrinology - 3 Posts

Pediatric Cardiology - 2 Posts

Surgery - 7 Posts

PMR - 1 Post

Neonatology - 1 Post

RML Hospital Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding a recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the first schedule or second schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualification included in part 2 of the third schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in subsection 3 of section 13 of IMC Act, 1956. Post Graduate Degree in the concerned speciality/super speciality.

RML Hospital Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - should not more than 40 years

RML Hospital Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 95, 000/- per month consolidated

How to apply for RML Hospital Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 14 June to 17 June 2021 at the office of Registrar, ABVIMS, Room No. 107, 1st Floor and Administrative Block by 9:30 AM on the aforesaid dates with the application in the prescribed form along with 4 passport size photographs, original and two photographs of relevant documents. No TA/DA is admissible for attending the interview.