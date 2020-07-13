Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–13 July 2020: Apply for 9000+ NHM CHO, UPSC, NCL, Gautam Buddha University and Bihar Police

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 13 July 2020 for 12000+ more than vacancies in South Eastern Railway (SER), TN Ration Shop, Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), Indo Tibtetan Border Police Force (ITBP) and Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Online Application Last date has been again extended by the Indian Railways due to the present situation of coronavirus lockdown. Candidates holding required qualification and yet not applied for South Eastern ALP, Junior Engineer and Other Posts Recruitment 2020 can apply online before 15 July 2020 at rrcser.co.in. Earlier the last date of application was extended till 23 June 2020.

District Recruitment Bureau has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Sales Person and Packer in various districts including Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Thiruvarur, Namakkal, Pudukkottai, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Erode, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Kanchipuram, Ramanathapuram Karur, Thanjavur, Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruppur, Virudhungar, Thiruvallur, Dindigul & Nagapattinam for Tamil Nadu Shop.

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has published the recruitment notification to the post of Trade Apprentice under the Apprentices Act 1961 . Interested candidates can apply to the posts of an apprentice through online mode on official website from 10 July to 25 July 2020.

Indo Tibtetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is going to start the recruitment process for the post of Constable (General Duty) Group C (non-gazetted and non-ministerial) under Sports Quota, on temporary basis likely to be made permanent, on 13 July 2020. Eligible Male and Female candidates can apply for ITBP Constable GD Sports Quota Recruitment through online mode on official website of recruitment.itbppolice.nic.in ITBP on or before 26 August 2020.

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will activate the online application link for the post of Class 4 Posts today i.e. on 10 July 2020. A total of 8575 vacancies are available under JKSSB Class Jbs 2020. Eligible and interested candidate submit their JKSSB Class Online Application on or before 25 August 2020 on official website www.jkssb.nic.in.