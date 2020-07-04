ITBP Recruitment 2020 for GD Constable Posts, 51 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @recruitment.itbppolice.nic.in

ITBP Recruitment 2020 for GD Constable: Indo Tibtetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has published the short recruitment notification for the post of Constable (General Duty) Group C (non-gazetted and non-ministerial) under Sports Quota. Eligible Male and Female candidates can apply for ITBP Constable GD Sports Quota Recruitment through online mode on official website of recruitment.itbppolice.nic.in ITBP from 13 July 2020 to 26 August 2020.

More details such as eligibility criteria, online application process, test etc. shall be published on the official website in detailed notification.

ITBP GD Constable Notification 2020 PDF



ITBP GD Constable 2020 Important Date

Starting Date of Online Application Submission – 13 July 2020

Last Date of Online Application Submission - 26 August 2020

ITBP GD Constable 2020 Vacancy Details

Constable (General Duty) – 51 Posts

Wrestling (Female)

Boxing (Male and Female)

Archery (Male and Female)

Kabaddi (Male)

Sports Shooting (Male and Female)

Volleyball (Male)

Ice Hockey (Male)

ITBP GD Constable 2020 Pay Scale:

Level 3 in the pay matrix Rs. 21,700 - 69,100 (as per 7th CPC) and other allowances as admissible in the Force

How to Apply for ITBP ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2020 ?



The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format through official website www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from 13 July to 26 August 2020.

ITBP GD Constable 2020 Notification PDF

Application Fee for ITBP Jobs 2020: