Hindustan Copper Limited HCL Recruitment 2020 for 290 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @hindustancopper.com

Hindustan Copper Limited HCL Recruitment 2020: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has published the recruitment notification to the post of Trade Apprentice under the Apprentices Act 1961 . Interested candidates can apply to the posts of an apprentice through online mode on official website from 10 July to 25 July 2020.

Important Dates

Online application opening date - 10 July 2020

Cut-off date for Age & Qualification & in all other respect - 10 July 2020

Online application closing date - 25 July 2020

Publication of short-listed candidates List - 10 August 2020

Hindustan Copper Limited Vacancy Details

Trade Apprentice - 290 Posts

Mate (Mines) – 60 Posts

Blaster (Mines) - 100 Posts

Fitter - 30Posts

Turner – 5 Posts

Welder (Gas & Electric) – 25 Posts

Electrician – 40 Posts

Electronics Mechanic – 6 Posts

Draughtsman (Civil) – 2 Posts

Draughtsman (Mechanical) – 6 Posts

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant – 2 Posts

Surveyor – 5 Posts

Hindustan Copper Limited HCL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility Criteria for Hindustan Copper Limited Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must be ITI passed from the respective trade for applying against Sl No. 3 to 12 and the same must be recognized by NCVT. In case of Sl N. 1 & 2 , the candidate must be 10th pass.

The candidates who have passed ITI prior to the year 2017 will have to produce an affidavit on non-judicial stamp paper sworn-in before a Magistrate or Notary Public to the effect that they have neither undergone apprenticeship training from anywhere earlier nor have taken employment anywhere.

Candidates possessing higher professional qualifications such as Diploma / B.E. or equivalent shall not be considered. Additionally, candidates having higher academic qualification like B.A./B.Sc./B.Com etc will not be given any additional weightage

Hindustan Copper Limited Apprentice Age Limit:

18 to 30 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Selection Criteria for Hindustan Copper Limited Apprentice Posts

The candidates will be selected on the basis of merit based on their marks obtained in ITI & 10th. A weightage of 30% to marks scored in relevant trade in ITI & a weightage of 70% shall be given to marks scored in 10th board

How to Apply for Hindustan Copper Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

The candidates can apply for the posts by following steps:

Step - 1: The candidates should register themselves for apprenticeship in Government of India portal (www.apprenticeship.gov.in). They are required to select “Establishment Search” under establishment menu in www.apprenticeship.gov.in and select Hindustan Copper Limited, Khetri Copper Complex for undergoing training with HCL.

Step - 2: After registration on Apprebticeship portal,the candidates shall be required to submit their application online through the Company’s website (www.hindustancopper.com). The unique number generated while registration, must be entered in the appropriate column.

Hindustan Copper Limited Apprentice Notification PDF

Online Application Link