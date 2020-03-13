Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–13 March 2020: Apply for 9000+ WBHRB, GMRC, NIMHANS, PPSC and APPSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 13 March 2020 for 9000+ more than vacancies in Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bengaluru, Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited and West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications Senior Personal Assistant posts. Interested candidates can apply for Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 11 April 2020.

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Recruitment 2020: Apply Online 21 Senior Personal Assistant Posts

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited applications Functional Manager posts. Interested candidates can apply for Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 27 March 2020.

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Recruitment 2020: Apply Online 17 Functional Manager Posts

National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bengaluru has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Scientific Officer, Cohort Manager, Senior Scientific Officer and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 2 April 2020.

NIMHANS Recruitment 2020: 16 Vacancies for JSO, Cohort Manager & Other Posts, Apply by 2 April

Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Chief General Manager/General Manager (Civil), Additional General Manager, Manager, Senior Engineer, Surveyor and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 3 April 2020.

Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 135 Managerial posts in Civil and Systems|Apply Online

West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has activated the online application link for Staff Nurse Posts. Candidates possessing the requisite qualification can apply to the posts from today onwards.i.e. 13 March 2020. The candidates can directly apply to the online application through this article.

WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020: Online Application Started for 9333 Posts @wbhrb.in, Check Details Here