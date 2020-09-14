Study at Home
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 September 2020: Apply for 7800+ DEE Assam, IBPS, OPSC, NEIGRIHMS and IHBAS

You can check these today's Top 5 Government jobs 2020 declared by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Top 5 Government Jobs Declared today i.e. 14 September 2020 are better opportunities for you with different Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Sep 14, 2020 14:45 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–14 September 2020

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 14 September 2020 for 7800+ more than vacancies in Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) Assam, Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) and Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS)

Post Name: Junior Resident Doctor Posts

Vacancies: 33

Last Date: 25 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS)

Post Name: Faculty Posts

Vacancies: 62

Last Date: 12 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Executive Engineers Posts

Vacancies: 210

Last Date: 25 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS)

Post Name: Clerical Posts

Vacancies: 2557

Last Date: 23 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam

Post Name: Assistant Teacher & Hindi Teacher Posts

Vacancies: 5043

Last Date: 26 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

