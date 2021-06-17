Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 June 2021: Apply for 2500+ MCGM, Sardar Patel University, Karnataka Police, ILBS and ESIC Pune

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 17 June 2021 for more than 2500+ vacancies in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Sardar Patel University (SPU), Karnataka Police, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Pune Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Pune
Post Name: Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 35
Last Date: 30 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Sardar Patel University
Post Name: Adhoc Assistant Professor/Adhoc Teaching Assistant Posts
Vacancies: 52
Last Date: 25 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS)
Post Name: Professor, Senior Resident and Other Posts
Vacancies: 90
Last Date: 20 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Karnataka Police
Post Name: Police Sub Inspector (Civil) Posts
Vacancies: 402
Last Date: 07 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM)
Post Name: Staff Nurse, Assistant MO and Consultant Posts
Vacancies: 2000+
Last Date: 25 June 2021