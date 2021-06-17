Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 June 2021: Apply for 2500+ MCGM, Sardar Patel University, Karnataka Police, ILBS and ESIC Pune

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 17 June 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 17 June 2021 for more than 2500+ vacancies in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Sardar Patel University (SPU), Karnataka Police, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Pune Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Pune

Post Name: Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 35

Last Date: 30 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Sardar Patel University

Post Name: Adhoc Assistant Professor/Adhoc Teaching Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 52

Last Date: 25 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS)

Post Name: Professor, Senior Resident and Other Posts

Vacancies: 90

Last Date: 20 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Karnataka Police

Post Name: Police Sub Inspector (Civil) Posts

Vacancies: 402

Last Date: 07 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM)

Post Name: Staff Nurse, Assistant MO and Consultant Posts

Vacancies: 2000+

Last Date: 25 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification