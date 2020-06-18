Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 June 2020: Apply for 4000+ AIIMS Jodhpur, CFW AP, SSC CPO and WBHRB

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 18 June 2020 for 4000+ more than vacancies in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur (AIIMS Jodhpur), Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare (CFW) Andhra Pradesh, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur (AIIMS Jodhpur) has invited applications for the Post Doctoral Fellow posts. Eligible persons can apply for West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 16 July 2020.

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 24 Post Doctoral Fellow Posts

Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare (CFW), Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Civil Assistant Surgeon of different specialists and Dental Assistant Surgeon in APVVP Hospitals. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at cfw.ap.nic.in.CFW AP Recruitment 2020 Online Application will start from 19 June 2020 and will continue till 18 July 2020.

CFW AP Recruitment 2020: 1000+ Vacancies for Civil Assistant Surgeon and Dental Assistant Surgeon Posts, Apply from 19 June

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Sub-Inspectors (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Candidates whp are interested to apply for SSC SI Recruitment 2020 can submit online application on SSC official website ssc.nic.in from 17 June to 16 July 2020. However, the last date for fee submission for SSC CAPF Fee is 18 July 2020.

SSC CPO 2020 Notification: Apply Online for 1564 Sub Inspector Posts in Delhi Police & CAPF @ssc.nic.in upto 16 July

West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has invited applications for the Medical Officer (Specialist) posts. Eligible persons can apply for West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 29 June 2020.

WBHRB Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 1371 Medical Officer (Specialist) Posts

West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has invited applications for the General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) posts. Eligible persons can apply for West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 29 June 2020.