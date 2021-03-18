Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 March 2021: Apply for 2400+ GPSC, DSRVS, ESIC Hospital, IGMC and DHFW Punjab

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 18 March 2021 for more than 2400+ vacancies in Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), Digital Shiksha and Rojgar Vikas Sansthan (DSRVS), Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hyderabad, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla and Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW) Punjab Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Digital Shiksha and Rojgar Vikas Sansthan (DSRVS)

Post Name: Block Program Supervisor Posts

Vacancies: 138

Last Date: 15 April 2021

4. Organization: Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Hyderabad

Post Name: Faculty, Consultant, Sr. Resident, Sr. Research Scientist & Jr. Resident Posts

Vacancies: 189

Last Date: 25 March 2021

3. Organization: Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla

Post Name: Sr. Resident/Tutor Posts

Vacancies: 227

Last Date: 05 April 2021

2. Organization: Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW) Punjab

Post Name: Medical officer (Specialist) Posts

Vacancies: 419

Last Date: 19 March 2021

1. Organization: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)

Post Name: Medical Officer, Radiotherapy Tutor & Other Posts

Vacancies: 1427

Last Date: 31 March 2021

