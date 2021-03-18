Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 March 2021: Apply for 2400+ GPSC, DSRVS, ESIC Hospital, IGMC and DHFW Punjab
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 18 March 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 18 March 2021 for more than 2400+ vacancies in Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), Digital Shiksha and Rojgar Vikas Sansthan (DSRVS), Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hyderabad, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla and Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW) Punjab Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Digital Shiksha and Rojgar Vikas Sansthan (DSRVS)
Post Name: Block Program Supervisor Posts
Vacancies: 138
Last Date: 15 April 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Hyderabad
Post Name: Faculty, Consultant, Sr. Resident, Sr. Research Scientist & Jr. Resident Posts
Vacancies: 189
Last Date: 25 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla
Post Name: Sr. Resident/Tutor Posts
Vacancies: 227
Last Date: 05 April 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW) Punjab
Post Name: Medical officer (Specialist) Posts
Vacancies: 419
Last Date: 19 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)
Post Name: Medical Officer, Radiotherapy Tutor & Other Posts
Vacancies: 1427
Last Date: 31 March 2021