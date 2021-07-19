Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 July 2021: Apply for 25000+ JKSSB, Nainital Bank, SSC, NRTI and NSUT

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 19 July 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 19 July 2021 for more than 25000+ vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), Nainital Bank, Staff Selection Commission (SSC), National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) and Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI)

Post Name: Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

Vacancies: 48

Last Date: 08 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT)

Post Name: Non Teaching Posts

Vacancies: 126

Last Date: 31 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Nainital Bank

Post Name: Management Trainee and Clerk Posts

Vacancies: 150

Last Date: 31 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)

Post Name: Junior Assistant, Veterinary Pharmacist, Electrician and Other Posts

Vacancies: 329

Last Date: 06 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Post Name: Constable (General Duty) Posts

Vacancies: 25271

Last Date: 31 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification