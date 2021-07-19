Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 July 2021: Apply for 25000+ JKSSB, Nainital Bank, SSC, NRTI and NSUT

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 19 July 2021 for more than 25000+ vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), Nainital Bank, Staff Selection Commission (SSC), National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) and Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI)
Post Name: Teaching and Non Teaching Posts
Vacancies: 48
Last Date: 08 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT)
Post Name: Non Teaching Posts
Vacancies: 126
Last Date: 31 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Nainital Bank
Post Name: Management Trainee and Clerk Posts
Vacancies: 150
Last Date: 31 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
Post Name: Junior Assistant, Veterinary Pharmacist, Electrician and Other Posts
Vacancies: 329
Last Date: 06 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
Post Name: Constable (General Duty) Posts
Vacancies: 25271
Last Date: 31 August 2021