Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–20 March 2020: Apply for 400+ ICMR, Indian Railways, CRSU Jind, MMRDA and ICCR

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 20 March 2020 for 400+ more than vacancies in Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) New Delhi, Indian Railways, Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU) Jind, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Mumbai and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Research Fellow in various departments including Biomedical Sciences and Social Sciences. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 May 2020.

ICMR Recruitment 2020: 150 Vacancies Notified for JRF Posts, Online Application Starts from 27 April

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will recruit applicants for PGT, TGT and PRT posts. Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has invited applicants to apply for PGT, TGT and PRT posts. This recruitment will fill up 29 posts of PGT, TGT and PRT in the organization. All interested applicants can walk-in-interview on March 30 and 31, 2020.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2020: Walk-in for 29 Teaching Posts @nfr.indianrailways.gov.in

Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU), Jind has invited applications for the Laboratory Attendant, Clerk and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for CRSU, Jind Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 10 April 2020.

CRSU, Jind Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 34 Laboratory Attendant, Clerk and Other Posts

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Mumbai, Maharashtra has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Section Engineer, Supervisor and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 17 April 2020.

MMRDA Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 215 Section Engineer, Supervisor & Others Posts in Mumbai Metro

Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has invited applications for the LDC, Programme Officer and other posts. ICCR Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 08 April 2020.

ICCR Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 32 LDC, Programme Officer and Other Posts