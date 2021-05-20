Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–20 May 2021: Apply for 8000+ RRC Western Railway, WB Health, APS Bolarum, Madras High Court and PSCB
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 20 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 20 May 2021 for more than 8000+ vacancies in Western Railway (WR) Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), WB Health, Army Public School (APS) Bolarum, Madras High Court and Punjab State Cooperative Bank (PSCB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: WB Health (College of Medicine and J.N.M Hospital)
Post Name: Staff Nurse& MT Posts
Vacancies: 32
Last Date: 21 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Army Public School (APS) Bolarum, Secunderabad
Post Name: Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts
Vacancies: 34
Last Date: 05 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Punjab State Cooperative Bank (PSCB)
Post Name: Clerk cum DEO, Steno & Other Posts
Vacancies: 856
Last Date: 04 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Madras High Court
Post Name: Office Asst & Other Posts
Vacancies: 3557
Last Date: 06 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Western Railway (WR), Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 3591
Last Date: 24 June 2021