Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–20 May 2021: Apply for 8000+ RRC Western Railway, WB Health, APS Bolarum, Madras High Court and PSCB

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 20 May 2021 for more than 8000+ vacancies in Western Railway (WR) Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), WB Health, Army Public School (APS) Bolarum, Madras High Court and Punjab State Cooperative Bank (PSCB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: WB Health (College of Medicine and J.N.M Hospital)

Post Name: Staff Nurse& MT Posts

Vacancies: 32

Last Date: 21 May 2021

4. Organization: Army Public School (APS) Bolarum, Secunderabad

Post Name: Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts

Vacancies: 34

Last Date: 05 June 2021

3. Organization: Punjab State Cooperative Bank (PSCB)

Post Name: Clerk cum DEO, Steno & Other Posts

Vacancies: 856

Last Date: 04 June 2021

2. Organization: Madras High Court

Post Name: Office Asst & Other Posts

Vacancies: 3557

Last Date: 06 June 2021

1. Organization: Western Railway (WR), Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 3591

Last Date: 24 June 2021

