Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–20 October 2020: Apply for 2,900+ IBPS, Madras University, DHS (A&N), JIPMER and TN PWD

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 20 October 2020 for 2,900+ more than vacancies in Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Madras University, Directorate of Health Services (DHS) A&N, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) and Public Work Department (PWD) Government of Tamil Nadu Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Directorate of Health Services (DHS), A&N
Post Name: Medical Specialist and Other Posts
Vacancies: 17
Last Date: 27 October 2020
4. Organization: Madras University
Post Name: University Research Fellowship Posts
Vacancies: 41
Last Date: 23 October 2020
3. Organization: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER)
Post Name: Senior Resident Posts
Vacancies: 55
Walk in interview Date: 10/11 November 2020
2. Organization: Public Work Department (PWD), Govt. of Tamil Nadu
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 280
Last Date: 07 November 2020
1. Organization: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS)
Post Name: Clerical Posts
Vacancies: 2557
Last Date: 06 November 2020