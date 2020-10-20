Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–20 October 2020: Apply for 2,900+ IBPS, Madras University, DHS (A&N), JIPMER and TN PWD

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 20 October 2020 for 2,900+ more than vacancies in Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Madras University, Directorate of Health Services (DHS) A&N, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) and Public Work Department (PWD) Government of Tamil Nadu Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Directorate of Health Services (DHS), A&N

Post Name: Medical Specialist and Other Posts

Vacancies: 17

Last Date: 27 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Madras University

Post Name: University Research Fellowship Posts

Vacancies: 41

Last Date: 23 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER)

Post Name: Senior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 55

Walk in interview Date: 10/11 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Public Work Department (PWD), Govt. of Tamil Nadu

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 280

Last Date: 07 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS)

Post Name: Clerical Posts

Vacancies: 2557

Last Date: 06 November 2020