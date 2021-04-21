Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–21 April 2021: Apply for 18000+ District Court, PGIMER, RIMS IMPHAL, EMRS and UPSESSB

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 21 April 2021 for more than 18000+ vacancies in District Court Dakshina Kannada, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Imphal, Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) and Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB) Allahabad Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: District Court, Dakshina Kannada

Post Name: Peon Posts

Vacancies: 34

Last Date: 25 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal

Post Name: Junior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 39

Last Date: 25 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER)

Post Name: Senior Residents & Senior Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 73

Last Date: 10 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS)

Post Name: PGT, TGT & Other Posts

Vacancies: 3479

Last Date: 30 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad

Post Name: UPSESSB Teacher Posts

Vacancies: 15198

Last Date: 05 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification