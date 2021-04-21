Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–21 April 2021: Apply for 18000+ District Court, PGIMER, RIMS IMPHAL, EMRS and UPSESSB
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 21 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 21 April 2021 for more than 18000+ vacancies in District Court Dakshina Kannada, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Imphal, Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) and Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB) Allahabad Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: District Court, Dakshina Kannada
Post Name: Peon Posts
Vacancies: 34
Last Date: 25 May 2021
4. Organization: Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal
Post Name: Junior Resident Posts
Vacancies: 39
Last Date: 25 May 2021
3. Organization: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER)
Post Name: Senior Residents & Senior Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 73
Last Date: 10 May 2021
2. Organization: Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS)
Post Name: PGT, TGT & Other Posts
Vacancies: 3479
Last Date: 30 April 2021
1. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad
Post Name: UPSESSB Teacher Posts
Vacancies: 15198
Last Date: 05 May 2021