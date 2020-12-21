Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–21 December 2020: Apply for 2800+ Indian Coast Guard, IB, APSC, MGMMC Indore and BARC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 21 December 2020 for more than 2200+ vacancies in Indian Coast Guard, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Mahatma Gandhi Medical College (MGMMC) Indore and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Post Name: Junior Engineer and Enforcement Inspector Posts

Vacancies: 92

Last Date: 18 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC)

Post Name: Stipendiary Trainee Category Posts

Vacancies: 160

Last Date: 31 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Mahatma Gandhi Medical College (MGMMC) Indore

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 264

Last Date: 05 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Indian Coast Guard

Post Name: Navik (GD/DB) and Yantrik Posts

Vacancies: 358

Last Date: 19 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Post Name: Grade 2 and Executive Posts

Vacancies: 2000

Last Date: 09 January 2021