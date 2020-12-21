Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–21 December 2020: Apply for 2800+ Indian Coast Guard, IB, APSC, MGMMC Indore and BARC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 21 December 2020 for more than 2200+ vacancies in Indian Coast Guard, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Mahatma Gandhi Medical College (MGMMC) Indore and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
Post Name: Junior Engineer and Enforcement Inspector Posts
Vacancies: 92
Last Date: 18 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC)
Post Name: Stipendiary Trainee Category Posts
Vacancies: 160
Last Date: 31 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Mahatma Gandhi Medical College (MGMMC) Indore
Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts
Vacancies: 264
Last Date: 05 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Indian Coast Guard
Post Name: Navik (GD/DB) and Yantrik Posts
Vacancies: 358
Last Date: 19 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
Post Name: Grade 2 and Executive Posts
Vacancies: 2000
Last Date: 09 January 2021