Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–21 June 2021: Apply for 4400+ NIELIT, Assam Rifles, TMC, KSP and CMOH Bharatpur

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 21 June 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 21 June 2021 for more than 4400+ vacancies in National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Assam Rifles, Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Karnataka State Police (KSP) and Chief Medical Health Officer, Bharatpur (CMHO Bharatpur) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC)

Post Name: Technician, Scientific Assistant & Other Posts

Vacancies: 66

Last Date: 25 June 2021

4. Organization: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT)

Post Name: Scientist ‘B’ & Scientist Assistant ‘A’ Posts

Vacancies: 81

Last Date: 09 July 2021

3. Organization: Assam Rifles

Post Name: Rifleman/Riflewomen General Duty Posts

Vacancies: 131

Last Date: 26 June 2021

2. Organization: Chief Medical Health Officer, Bharatpur (CMHO Bharatpur)

Post Name: GNM, ANM, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Lab Asst & Other Posts

Vacancies: 180

Last Date: 23 June 2021

1. Organization: Karnataka State Police (KSP)

Post Name: Constable Posts

Vacancies: 4000

Last Date: 12 July 2021

