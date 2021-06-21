Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–21 June 2021: Apply for 4400+ NIELIT, Assam Rifles, TMC, KSP and CMOH Bharatpur

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 21 June 2021 for more than 4400+ vacancies in National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Assam Rifles, Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Karnataka State Police (KSP) and Chief Medical Health Officer, Bharatpur (CMHO Bharatpur) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC)
Post Name: Technician, Scientific Assistant & Other Posts
Vacancies: 66
Last Date: 25 June 2021
4. Organization: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT)
Post Name: Scientist ‘B’ & Scientist Assistant ‘A’ Posts
Vacancies: 81
Last Date: 09 July 2021
3. Organization: Assam Rifles
Post Name: Rifleman/Riflewomen General Duty Posts
Vacancies: 131
Last Date: 26 June 2021
2. Organization: Chief Medical Health Officer, Bharatpur (CMHO Bharatpur)
Post Name: GNM, ANM, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Lab Asst & Other Posts
Vacancies: 180
Last Date: 23 June 2021
1. Organization: Karnataka State Police (KSP)
Post Name: Constable Posts
Vacancies: 4000
Last Date: 12 July 2021