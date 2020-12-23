Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 December 2020: Apply for 2100+ IDBI Bank, VSSC, Mazagon Dock, UPPSC and Himachal Pradesh University

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 December 2020 for more than 2100+ vacancies in IDBI Bank Limited, ISRO -Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) and Himachal Pradesh University Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Himachal Pradesh University

Post Name: Placement Officer, PGT, Sports Asst, Jr Engineer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 28

Last Date: 07 January 2021

4. Organization: ISRO -Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)

Post Name: Scientist/Engineer and Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 79

Last Date: 03 January 2021

3. Organization: IDBI Bank Limited

Post Name: Specialist Cadre Officer Posts

Vacancies: 134

Last Date: 07 January 2021

2. Organization: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 410

Last Date: 11 January 2021

1. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Post Name: Lecturer Posts

Vacancies: 1473

Last Date: 22 January 2021