Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 December 2020: Apply for 2100+ IDBI Bank, VSSC, Mazagon Dock, UPPSC and Himachal Pradesh University

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 December 2020 for more than 2100+ vacancies in IDBI Bank Limited, ISRO -Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) and Himachal Pradesh University Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Himachal Pradesh University
Post Name: Placement Officer, PGT, Sports Asst, Jr Engineer and Other Posts
Vacancies: 28
Last Date: 07 January 2021
4. Organization: ISRO -Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)
Post Name: Scientist/Engineer and Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 79
Last Date: 03 January 2021
3. Organization: IDBI Bank Limited
Post Name: Specialist Cadre Officer Posts
Vacancies: 134
Last Date: 07 January 2021
2. Organization: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 410
Last Date: 11 January 2021
1. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
Post Name: Lecturer Posts
Vacancies: 1473
Last Date: 22 January 2021