Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 December 2020: Apply for 2100+ IDBI Bank, VSSC, Mazagon Dock, UPPSC and Himachal Pradesh University

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 23 December 2020, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Dec 23, 2020 16:22 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 December 2020
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 December 2020

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 December 2020 for more than 2100+ vacancies in IDBI Bank Limited, ISRO -Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) and Himachal Pradesh University Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Himachal Pradesh University

Post Name: Placement Officer, PGT, Sports Asst, Jr Engineer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 28

Last Date: 07 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: ISRO -Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)

Post Name: Scientist/Engineer and Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 79

Last Date: 03 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: IDBI Bank Limited

Post Name: Specialist Cadre Officer Posts

Vacancies: 134

Last Date: 07 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 410

Last Date: 11 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Post Name: Lecturer Posts

Vacancies: 1473

Last Date: 22 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationTop 5 Sarkari Naukari-23 December 2020: Jharkhand Police, NDMC, OPTCL, Indian Army, IIMC एवं अन्य संगठनों में निकली 400 से अधिक सरकारी नौकरियां
Last Date of SubmissionJan 15, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary, Senior Secondary, PG Diploma, Post Graduate, Doctorate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next