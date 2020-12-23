Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021: 410 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts, Apply for MDL Jobs @mazagondock.in

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Trade Apprentice. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Mazagon Dock Apprentice Recruitment at mazagondock.in. Check important dates, exam pattern, vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, salary.

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Trade Apprentice. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Mazagon Dock Apprentice Recruitment from today i.e. 23 December 2020 at mazagondock.in. The last date for Mazagon Apprentice Registration is 11 January 2021.

A total of 410 vacancies are available under 3 categories including Group A (10th Class Passed), Group B(I.T.I Passed)and Group C(8th Class Passed). Candidates who will apply for the posts successfully shall be called for Computer Based Test (CBT) which is tentatively is scheduled to be held on second week of February 2021.

More details on MDL Recruitment 2021 for 410 Apprentice such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, salary are given below:

Important Dates

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 23 December 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 11 January 2021 (Monday)
  • Tentative Date for release of Admit Card / Hall Tickets for Online Examination - 1st Week of February 2021
  • Tentative Date for conduct of Online Exam - 2nd Week of February 2021

Mazagon Dock Apprentice Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 410 Posts

Group A (10th Class Passed)

Trade Name

UR

OBC

EWS

SC

ST

Total

Electrician

13

09

03

03

02

31

Fitter

24

17

05

07

03

57

Pipe Fitter

26

19

06

08

04

64

06

03

0

01

0

10

Structural Fitter

18

12

04

05

03

43

Group B (ITI Passed)

Trade Name

UR

OBC

EWS

SC

ST

Total

ICTSM

08

04

01

01

01

15

Electronic Mechanic

13

08

02

03

02

29

Fitter Structural (Ex. ITI Fitter)

23

16

05

06

03

54

Carpenter

13

08

02

03

01

28

 

Group “C”(8th Class Passed )

Trade Name

UR

OBC

EWS

SC

ST

Total

Rigger

17

12

03

05

02

40

Welder (Gas & Electric)

17

11

03

05

02

39

Mazagon Dock Apprentice Training Period

  • Group A (10th Class Passed) - 2 years
  • Group “B”(I.T.I Passed) - 1 year
  • Group “C”(8th Class Passed ) - Rigger (2 years) and Welder (Gas & Electric) (1 year and 3 months)

Mazagon Dock Apprentice Stipend/Salary:

  • Group A (10th Class Passed) - Rs. 6000/- for First Year and Rs. 6600/- for Second Year
  • Group B (I.T.I Passed) -  Rs. 8050 for ICTSM, Electronic Mechanic and Fitter Structural (Ex. ITI Fitter) and Rs. 7700/- for Carpenter
  • Group “C”(8th Class Passed) - Rs. 5000/- for First Year and Rs. 5500/- for Second Year

Mazagon Dock Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Structural Fitter, Electrician, Fitter - SSC in FIRST ATTEMPT with General Science & Mathematics. Securing minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General / OBC / SEBC/EWS / AFC / DIVYANG, ii) Pass Class for SC/ST in First Attempt Only.  In case of passing criteria is best of 5 subjects taken ,General Science & Mathematics Should be the Part of the Qualifying Board Curriculum & Candidate should have passed in First Attempt , Otherwise Application will be rejected.  Pass Class for SC/ST in First Attempt Only. Though the qualifying criteria is SSC, the candidates with Higher qualification may also apply. However, eligibility will be based on SSC marks qualification only.
  • Pipe Fitter - SSC in FIRST ATTEMPT.Securing minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General / OBC /EWS / AFC / DIVYANG,  Pass Class for SC/ST in First Attempt Only. iii) In case of passing criteria is best of 5 subjects taken , Candidate should have passed all subjects in First Attempt, Otherwise Application will be rejected. Pass Class for SC/ST in First Attempt Only. Though the qualifying criteria is SSC, the candidates with Higher qualification may also apply. However, eligibility will be based on SSC marks qualification only
  • ICTSM, Electronic Mechanic, Fitter Structural (Ex. ITI Fitter), Carpenter - Passed in first attempt in respective trades from Govt./ Govt recognized Institute. i) Securing minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General / OBC / SEBC/EWS / AFC / DIVYANG, ii) Pass Class for SC/ST in First Attempt Only. In case of Fitter-Structural Passed ITI in the trade of Fitter and in case of ICTSM, Carpenter & Electronic Mech. in the respective trades with the condition as stated above. ITI Passed Candidates Other than INFORMATION & COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEM MAINTENANCE (ICTSM), Electronic Mechanic, Carpenter & Fitter, Need not apply.Candidates appearing in the final exam of ITI can also apply but they are required to attach copy of Bonafide certificate issued by Head of the Institution. Applicants undergoing their course under semester system are required to pass their Last semester in First Attempt
  • Rigger, Welder (Gas & Electric) - 8th Std. under (10 + 2) system Passed in first attempt with Science & Mathematics.Securing minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General / OBC / SEBC/EWS / AFC / DIVYANG ii) Pass Class for SC/ST in First Attempt Only. Though the qualifying criterion is 8th Std, the candidates with Higher qualification may also apply. However, eligibility will be based on 8th Std. qualification only

Age Limit:

  • Group A (10th Class Passed) - 15 to 19 years
  • Group “B”(I.T.I Passed) -  16 to 21 years
  • Group “C”(8th Class Passed) - 14 to 18 years

Mazagon Dock Apprentice Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of:.

Online Examination (Computer based test)- The exam will MCQs on

Group A (10th passed)

Group B (ITI Passed)

Group C (8th Passed)

Subject

No. of Questions

Subject

No. of Questions

Subject

No. of Questions

English & G.K.

25

English & G.K.

25

English & G.K.

25

Physics

25

Trade Theory

25

Physics

25

Chemistry

25

Workshop Calculation & Science

25

Chemistry

25

Mathematics

25

Engineering Drawing

25

Mathematics

25

Total No. of Questions

100

Total No. of Questions

100

Total No. of Questions

100

Medical Examination & Document Verification - The candidates securing maximum marks (each Group & Category wise) in Online Exam would only be called for Medical Examination & Document Verification, Schedule for Eligible Candidates in Group A, B & C will be declared with the result of online examination

Trade Allotment - The selected candidates in Medical Examination & Document Verification would only be called in Order of merit marks obtained in the Online Exam and at the time of allotment will be informed regarding availability / vacancy of their choice as per group & category wise merit order

How to apply for Mazagon Dock Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21 ?

Interested candidates can apply online on mazagondock.in/Career-Apprentice.aspx on or before 11 January 2021.

Mazagon Dock Apprentice Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Application Fee:

  • General (UR), OBC, SEBC, EWS & AFC Category - Rs. 100/- + Bank Charges
  • SC, ST & PWDs Category - No Fee

FAQ

How can apply for Mazagon Dock Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Mazagon Dock Apprentice Recruitment at mazagondock.in. The last date for Mazagon Apprentice Registration is 11 January 2021.

When is Mazagon Apprentice Exam 2021 ?

2nd Week of February 2021

When is last date to apply for Mazagon Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21 ?

11 Jan 2021
