Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 March 2021: Apply for 1400+ Haryana HARTRON, WCR, BRDMC, HPCL and Bank of Maharashtra
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 23 March 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 March 2021 for more than 1400+ vacancies in Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON), West Central Railway (WCR), Baba Raghav Das Medical College (BRDMC) Gorakhpur, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Baba Raghav Das Medical College (BRDMC), Gorakhpur
Post Name: Senior Resident and Demonstrator Posts
Vacancies: 105
Last Date: 24 March 2021
4. Organization: Bank of Maharashtra
Post Name: General Officer Posts
Vacancies: 150
Last Date: 06 April 2021
3. Organization: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)
Post Name: Engineer Posts
Vacancies: 200
Last Date: 15 April 2021
2. Organization: Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON)
Post Name: Date Entry Operator Posts
Vacancies: 310
Last Date: 07 April 2021
1. Organization: West Central Railway (WCR)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 680
Last Date: 05 April 2021