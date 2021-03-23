Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 March 2021: Apply for 1400+ Haryana HARTRON, WCR, BRDMC, HPCL and Bank of Maharashtra

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 March 2021 for more than 1400+ vacancies in Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON), West Central Railway (WCR), Baba Raghav Das Medical College (BRDMC) Gorakhpur, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Baba Raghav Das Medical College (BRDMC), Gorakhpur

Post Name: Senior Resident and Demonstrator Posts

Vacancies: 105

Last Date: 24 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Bank of Maharashtra

Post Name: General Officer Posts

Vacancies: 150

Last Date: 06 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)

Post Name: Engineer Posts

Vacancies: 200

Last Date: 15 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON)

Post Name: Date Entry Operator Posts

Vacancies: 310

Last Date: 07 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: West Central Railway (WCR)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 680

Last Date: 05 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification