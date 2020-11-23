Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–23 November 2020: Apply for 700+ IOCL, NTPC, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AMU Aligarh and ICMR

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 November 2020 for more than 700+ vacancies in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Post Name: Scientist D and E Posts

Vacancies: 65

Last Date: 05 December 2020

4. Organization: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited)

Post Name: Diploma Engineer Posts

Vacancies: 70

Last Date: 12 December 2020

3. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar

Post Name: Faculty Posts

Vacancies: 108

Last Date: 14 December 2020

2. Organization: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)

Post Name: Section Officer, Assistant, Junior Engineer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 117

Last Date: 25 November 2020

1. Organization: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Post Name: Technical & Non Technical Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 436

Last Date: 19 December 2020