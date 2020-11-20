IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 for 436 Technical and Non Technical Apprentice Posts in North India, Apply Online @iocl.com

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Technical Apprentice and Non-Technical Trade Apprentice. Candidates can apply for IOCL Recruitment 2020 from 23 November 2020 on its official website www.iocl.com. The last date for IOCL Apprentice Online Application is 19 December 2020.

A total of 436 vacancies are available at its Locations in States & Union Territory of North India (Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh).

Check more details on IOCL North Region Recruitment 2020 such as vacancy break -up, application process, selection procedure,pay scale below in the article.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 23 November 2020

Last Date of Submission of Online Application - 19 December 2020

IOCL Apprentice Admit Card Date - 22 December 2020

IOCL Apprentice Exam Date - 03 January 2021

IOCL Vacancy Details

State-Wise Posts

Delhi– 52 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Haryana – 30 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Himachal Pradesh – 6 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Jammu & Kashmir - 6 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Punjab - 24 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Rajasthan - 36 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

UP - 59 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Uttarakhand - 9 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Delhi - 35 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Haryana - 17 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

HP - 4 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Jammu & Kashmir – 3 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Punjab – 16 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Rajasthan – 23 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Uttar Pradesh – 44 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Uttarakhand – 6 Posts

Trade Apprentice Fitter

Trade Apprentice Electrician

Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Machinist

Trade Apprentice – Accountant

Delhi – 10 Posts

Chandigarh – 10 Posts

Haryana – 5 Posts

Himachal Pradesh – 1 Post

J & K - 1 Post

Punjab – 4 Posts

Rajasthan – 4 Posts

Uttar Pradesh – 14 Posts

Uttarakhand – 2 Posts

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)

Delhi – 2 Posts

Chandigarh – 1 Post

Haryana – 1 Post

Punjab – 1 Post

Rajasthan – 2 Posts

Uttar Pradesh – 2 Posts

Uttarakhand – 1 Post

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)

Delhi – 3 Posts

Chandigarh – 1 Post

Haryana – 1 Post

Punjab – 1 Post

Rajasthan – 2 Posts

Uttar Pradesh – 3 Posts

Uttarakhand – 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Trade Apprentice - Regular Full time ITI recognized by NCVT / SCVT.

Technician Apprentice – 3 years Engineering Diploma in relevant field from recognized Institute/University with minimum 50 % marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions

Trade Apprentice-Accountant: Regular Full Time Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices): Class XII or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Board/Institute.

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders): Class XII or its equivalent with Skill Certificate holder in ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Board / Institute. .

The prescribed qualification for Class XII / Graduate / Diploma holders should be from a recognized Board/ University/Institute as a regular full time course in the relevant trade/discipline with minimum 50% marks (45% for SC/ST and PwBD category candidates for the seats reserved for them) in aggregate

Selection Procedure for IOCL Apprentice Posts

The Selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test (Duration 90 Minutes) and meeting notified eligibility criteria. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their position in the merit list and subject to number of seats in respective Trades/Disciplines, shall be called for document verification.

How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through IOCL official website iocl.com on or before 19 December 2020.

Candidates are advised to register as a Trade Apprentice online in the Regional Directorate of Apprenticeship Training (RDAT) https://apprenticeshipindia.org OR as a Technician Apprentice online with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!registermenunew.action

IOCL Apprentice Notification PDF

IOCL Apprentice Online Application Link

Online Application Link