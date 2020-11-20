IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 for 436 Technical and Non Technical Apprentice Posts in North India, Apply Online @iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)invited online applications for 400+ Apprentice Posts. Check online application process, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, application fee, etc.

Nov 20, 2020 14:54 IST
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Technical Apprentice and Non-Technical Trade Apprentice. Candidates can apply for IOCL Recruitment 2020 from 23 November 2020 on its official website www.iocl.com. The last date for IOCL Apprentice Online Application is 19 December 2020.

A total of 436 vacancies are available at its Locations in States & Union Territory of North India (Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh).

Check more details on IOCL North Region Recruitment 2020 such as vacancy break -up, application process, selection procedure,pay scale below in the article.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 23 November 2020
  • Last Date of Submission of Online Application - 19 December 2020
  • IOCL Apprentice Admit Card Date - 22 December 2020
  • IOCL Apprentice Exam Date - 03 January 2021

IOCL Vacancy Details

State-Wise Posts

Delhi– 52 Posts

  • Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical
  • Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
  • Technician Apprentice-Civil
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
  • Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Haryana – 30 Posts

  • Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical
  • Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
  • Technician Apprentice-Civil
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
  • Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Himachal Pradesh – 6 Posts

  • Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical
  • Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
  • Technician Apprentice-Civil
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
  • Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Jammu & Kashmir - 6 Posts

  • Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical
  • Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
  • Technician Apprentice-Civil
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
  • Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Punjab - 24 Posts

  • Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical
  • Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
  • Technician Apprentice-Civil
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
  • Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Rajasthan - 36 Posts

  • Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical
  • Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
  • Technician Apprentice-Civil
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
  • Technician Apprentice-Electronics

UP - 59 Posts

  • Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical
  • Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
  • Technician Apprentice-Civil
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
  • Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Uttarakhand - 9 Posts

  • Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical
  • Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
  • Technician Apprentice-Civil
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
  • Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Delhi - 35 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice-Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice-Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice - Electronics
  • Trade Apprentice-Instrument
  • Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Haryana - 17 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice-Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice-Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice - Electronics
  • Trade Apprentice-Instrument
  • Trade Apprentice-Machinist

HP - 4 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice-Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice-Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice - Electronics
  • Trade Apprentice-Instrument
  • Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Jammu & Kashmir – 3 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice-Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice-Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice - Electronics
  • Trade Apprentice-Instrument
  • Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Punjab – 16 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice-Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice-Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice - Electronics
  • Trade Apprentice-Instrument
  • Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Rajasthan – 23 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice-Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice-Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice - Electronics
  • Trade Apprentice-Instrument
  • Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Uttar Pradesh – 44 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice-Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice-Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice - Electronics
  • Trade Apprentice-Instrument
  • Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Uttarakhand – 6 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic
  • Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic
  • Trade Apprentice Machinist

Trade Apprentice – Accountant

  • Delhi – 10 Posts
  • Chandigarh – 10 Posts
  • Haryana – 5 Posts
  • Himachal Pradesh – 1 Post
  • J & K - 1 Post
  • Punjab – 4 Posts
  • Rajasthan – 4 Posts
  • Uttar Pradesh – 14 Posts
  • Uttarakhand – 2 Posts

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)

  • Delhi – 2 Posts
  • Chandigarh – 1 Post
  • Haryana – 1 Post
  • Punjab – 1 Post
  • Rajasthan – 2 Posts
  • Uttar Pradesh – 2 Posts
  • Uttarakhand – 1 Post

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)

  • Delhi – 3 Posts
  • Chandigarh – 1 Post
  • Haryana – 1 Post
  • Punjab – 1 Post
  • Rajasthan – 2 Posts
  • Uttar Pradesh – 3 Posts
  • Uttarakhand – 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

  • Trade Apprentice - Regular Full time ITI recognized by NCVT / SCVT.
  • Technician Apprentice – 3 years Engineering Diploma in relevant field from recognized Institute/University with minimum 50 % marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions
  • Trade Apprentice-Accountant: Regular Full Time Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.
  • Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices): Class XII or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Board/Institute.
  • Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders): Class XII or its equivalent with Skill Certificate holder in ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Board / Institute. .

The prescribed qualification for Class XII / Graduate / Diploma holders should be from a recognized Board/ University/Institute as a regular full time course in the relevant trade/discipline with minimum 50% marks (45% for SC/ST and PwBD category candidates for the seats reserved for them) in aggregate

Selection Procedure for IOCL Apprentice Posts

The Selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test (Duration 90 Minutes) and meeting notified eligibility criteria. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their position in the merit list and subject to number of seats in respective Trades/Disciplines, shall be called for document verification.

How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through IOCL official website iocl.com on or before 19 December 2020.

Candidates are advised to register as a Trade Apprentice online in the Regional Directorate of Apprenticeship Training (RDAT) https://apprenticeshipindia.org OR as a Technician Apprentice online with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!registermenunew.action

IOCL Apprentice Notification PDF

IOCL Apprentice Online Application Link

Online Application Link

