IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 for 436 Technical and Non Technical Apprentice Posts in North India, Apply Online @iocl.com

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Technical Apprentice and Non-Technical Trade Apprentice. Candidates can apply for IOCL Recruitment 2020 from 23 November 2020 on its official website www.iocl.com. The last date for IOCL Apprentice Online Application is 19 December 2020.
A total of 436 vacancies are available at its Locations in States & Union Territory of North India (Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh).
Check more details on IOCL North Region Recruitment 2020 such as vacancy break -up, application process, selection procedure,pay scale below in the article.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 23 November 2020
- Last Date of Submission of Online Application - 19 December 2020
- IOCL Apprentice Admit Card Date - 22 December 2020
- IOCL Apprentice Exam Date - 03 January 2021
IOCL Vacancy Details
State-Wise Posts
Delhi– 52 Posts
- Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical
- Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice-Civil
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice-Electronics
Haryana – 30 Posts
- Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical
- Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice-Civil
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice-Electronics
Himachal Pradesh – 6 Posts
- Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical
- Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice-Civil
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice-Electronics
Jammu & Kashmir - 6 Posts
- Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical
- Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice-Civil
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice-Electronics
Punjab - 24 Posts
- Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical
- Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice-Civil
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice-Electronics
Rajasthan - 36 Posts
- Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical
- Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice-Civil
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice-Electronics
UP - 59 Posts
- Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical
- Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice-Civil
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice-Electronics
Uttarakhand - 9 Posts
- Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical
- Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice-Civil
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice-Electronics
Delhi - 35 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Haryana - 17 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
HP - 4 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Jammu & Kashmir – 3 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Punjab – 16 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Rajasthan – 23 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Uttar Pradesh – 44 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Uttarakhand – 6 Posts
- Trade Apprentice Fitter
- Trade Apprentice Electrician
- Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic
- Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic
- Trade Apprentice Machinist
Trade Apprentice – Accountant
- Delhi – 10 Posts
- Chandigarh – 10 Posts
- Haryana – 5 Posts
- Himachal Pradesh – 1 Post
- J & K - 1 Post
- Punjab – 4 Posts
- Rajasthan – 4 Posts
- Uttar Pradesh – 14 Posts
- Uttarakhand – 2 Posts
Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)
- Delhi – 2 Posts
- Chandigarh – 1 Post
- Haryana – 1 Post
- Punjab – 1 Post
- Rajasthan – 2 Posts
- Uttar Pradesh – 2 Posts
- Uttarakhand – 1 Post
Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)
- Delhi – 3 Posts
- Chandigarh – 1 Post
- Haryana – 1 Post
- Punjab – 1 Post
- Rajasthan – 2 Posts
- Uttar Pradesh – 3 Posts
- Uttarakhand – 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Trade Apprentice - Regular Full time ITI recognized by NCVT / SCVT.
- Technician Apprentice – 3 years Engineering Diploma in relevant field from recognized Institute/University with minimum 50 % marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions
- Trade Apprentice-Accountant: Regular Full Time Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.
- Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices): Class XII or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Board/Institute.
- Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders): Class XII or its equivalent with Skill Certificate holder in ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Board / Institute. .
The prescribed qualification for Class XII / Graduate / Diploma holders should be from a recognized Board/ University/Institute as a regular full time course in the relevant trade/discipline with minimum 50% marks (45% for SC/ST and PwBD category candidates for the seats reserved for them) in aggregate
Selection Procedure for IOCL Apprentice Posts
The Selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test (Duration 90 Minutes) and meeting notified eligibility criteria. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their position in the merit list and subject to number of seats in respective Trades/Disciplines, shall be called for document verification.
How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through IOCL official website iocl.com on or before 19 December 2020.
Candidates are advised to register as a Trade Apprentice online in the Regional Directorate of Apprenticeship Training (RDAT) https://apprenticeshipindia.org OR as a Technician Apprentice online with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!registermenunew.action
IOCL Apprentice Notification PDF
IOCL Apprentice Online Application Link