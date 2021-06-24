Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–24 June 2021: Apply for 1100+ DHFW Punjab, AIIMS Kalyani, OSSSC, CMO Banda and GMC Dhule

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 24 June 2021 for more than 1100+ vacancies in Directorate of Health & Family Welfare (DHFW) Punjab, All India Institute of Medical Sciences Kalyani, Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Banda and Govt. Medical College & Hospital Dhule Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Govt Medical College & Hospital, Dhule
Post Name: Assistant Professor/Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 59
Last Date: 29 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Banda
Post Name: Asha Worker Posts
Vacancies: 96
Last Date: 09 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Kalyani
Post Name: Faculty Posts
Vacancies: 147
Last Date: 18 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Directorate of Health & Family Welfare (DHFW), Punjab
Post Name: Medical Officer (Specialist) Posts
Vacancies: 287
Walk-in-interview Date: 26 and 27 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)
Post Name: Revenue Inspector Posts
Vacancies: 586
Last Date: 23 July 2021