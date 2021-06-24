Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–24 June 2021: Apply for 1100+ DHFW Punjab, AIIMS Kalyani, OSSSC, CMO Banda and GMC Dhule

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 24 June 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Jun 24, 2021 13:30 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 24 June 2021 for more than 1100+ vacancies in Directorate of Health & Family Welfare (DHFW) Punjab, All India Institute of Medical Sciences Kalyani, Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Banda and Govt. Medical College & Hospital Dhule Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Govt Medical College & Hospital, Dhule

Post Name: Assistant Professor/Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 59

Last Date: 29 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Banda

Post Name: Asha Worker Posts

Vacancies: 96

Last Date: 09 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Kalyani

Post Name: Faculty Posts

Vacancies: 147

Last Date: 18 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Directorate of Health & Family Welfare (DHFW), Punjab

Post Name: Medical Officer (Specialist) Posts

Vacancies: 287

Walk-in-interview Date: 26 and 27 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)

Post Name: Revenue Inspector Posts

Vacancies: 586

Last Date: 23 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

