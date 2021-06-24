Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–24 June 2021: Apply for 1100+ DHFW Punjab, AIIMS Kalyani, OSSSC, CMO Banda and GMC Dhule

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 24 June 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 24 June 2021 for more than 1100+ vacancies in Directorate of Health & Family Welfare (DHFW) Punjab, All India Institute of Medical Sciences Kalyani, Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Banda and Govt. Medical College & Hospital Dhule Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Govt Medical College & Hospital, Dhule

Post Name: Assistant Professor/Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 59

Last Date: 29 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Banda

Post Name: Asha Worker Posts

Vacancies: 96

Last Date: 09 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Kalyani

Post Name: Faculty Posts

Vacancies: 147

Last Date: 18 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Directorate of Health & Family Welfare (DHFW), Punjab

Post Name: Medical Officer (Specialist) Posts

Vacancies: 287

Walk-in-interview Date: 26 and 27 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)

Post Name: Revenue Inspector Posts

Vacancies: 586

Last Date: 23 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification