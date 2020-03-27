Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–27 March 2020: Apply for 800+ GTB Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, JIPMER, CUSAT and SER

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 27 March 2020 for 800+ more than vacancies in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, JIPMER, CUSAT and South Eastern Railway Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital has invited applications for the Senior Resident posts. Eligible persons can attend walk-in-interview on 31 March and 01 April 2020.

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital Recruitment 2020: Walk-in for 80 Senior Resident Posts

Lok Nayak Hospital has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident Posts. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 27 to 30 March 2020.

Lok Nayak Hospital Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 46 Senior Resident Posts

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has invited applications for 53 Faculty Posts including Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. The eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 27 April 2020.

JIPMER Recruitment 2020 for 53 Professor and Other Posts, Apply @jipmer.edu.in

Cochin University of Science & Technology (CUSAT) has released notification for recruitment to the post of Security Guard. Interested candidates can apply to the posts by 25 April 2020.

CUSAT Security Guard Recruitment 2020: 18 Vacancies Notified, Salary upto 20000

The online application process for ALP, Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, JE (P.Way), JE (Works), JE (Signal), JE (Tele) category is going on at rrcser.co.in. Candidates with 10th, 12th, Degree and Diploma in the concerned subject are eligible to apply. Candidates willing to be a part of Indian Railway have a huge opportunity to apply online for aforesaid posts. The online application window for South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 will be continued till 23 April 2020.