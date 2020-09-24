Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–24 September 2020: Apply for 2000+ Bombay High Court, Salem District, CSIR- NGRI, JRHMS and PGIMER

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 24 September 2020 for 2000+ more than vacancies in Bombay High Court, Salem District, CSIR -National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS) and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Salem District
Post Name: Organizer and Other Posts
Vacancies: 1570
Last Date: 30 September 2020
4. Organization: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh
Post Name: faculty posts
Vacancies: 81
Last Date: 07 October 2020
3. Organization: Bombay High Court
Post Name: System Officer & Senior System Officer Posts
Vacancies: 111
Last Date: 08 October 2020
2. Organization: Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS)
Post Name: MO and Radiologist Posts
Vacancies: 357
Last Date: 05 October 2020
1. Organization: CSIR -National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI)
Post Name: Project Staff Posts
Vacancies: 67
Last Date: 25 September 2020