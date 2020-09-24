Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–24 September 2020: Apply for 2000+ Bombay High Court, Salem District, CSIR- NGRI, JRHMS and PGIMER

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 24 September 2020 for 2000+ more than vacancies in Bombay High Court, Salem District, CSIR -National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS) and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Salem District

Post Name: Organizer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 1570

Last Date: 30 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Post Name: faculty posts

Vacancies: 81

Last Date: 07 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Bombay High Court

Post Name: System Officer & Senior System Officer Posts

Vacancies: 111

Last Date: 08 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS)

Post Name: MO and Radiologist Posts

Vacancies: 357

Last Date: 05 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: CSIR -National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI)

Post Name: Project Staff Posts

Vacancies: 67

Last Date: 25 September 2020