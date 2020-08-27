Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–27 August 2020: Apply for 4000+ BPSC, OPSC, UPPCL, ONGC and WCD Gujarat

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 27 August 2020 for 4000+ more than vacancies in Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL), Oil India Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Women & Child Development Department Gujarat Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL)
Post Name: Assistant Accountant Posts
Vacancies: 33
Last Date: 29 September 2020
4. Organization: Oil India Gas Corporation (ONGC)
Post Name: ONGC Doctor
Vacancies: 81
Last Date: 01 September 2020
3. Organization: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
Post Name: HOD Engineering Posts
Vacancies: 111
Last Date: 16 September 2020
2. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) Posts
Vacancies: 210
Last Date: 25 September 2020
1. Organization: Women & Child Development Department, Gujarat
Post Name: Anganwadi Worker & Helper Posts
Vacancies: 3780
Last Date: 13 September 2020