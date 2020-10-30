Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–30 October 2020: Apply for 15000+ BDL, UPSESSB, UCO Bank, JIPMER and Konkan Railway

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 30 October 2020 for more than 15000+ vacancies in Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (BDL), Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB) Allahabad, UCO Bank, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) and Konkan Railway Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER)
Post Name: Senior Resident Posts
Vacancies: 55
Last Date: 11 November 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Konkan Railway
Post Name: Technician/Electrical Posts
Vacancies: 58
Last Date: 27 November 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: UCO Bank
Post Name: Security Officer, CA and Other Posts
Vacancies: 91
Last Date: 17 November 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (BDL)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 119
Last Date: 18 November 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad
Post Name: UP TGT and PGT Posts
Vacancies: 15508
Last Date: 27 November 2020