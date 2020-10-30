Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–30 October 2020: Apply for 15000+ BDL, UPSESSB, UCO Bank, JIPMER and Konkan Railway

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 30 October 2020, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Oct 30, 2020 14:43 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–30 October 2020
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–30 October 2020

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 30 October 2020 for more than 15000+ vacancies in Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (BDL), Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB) Allahabad, UCO Bank, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) and Konkan Railway Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER)

Post Name: Senior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 55

Last Date: 11 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Konkan Railway

Post Name: Technician/Electrical Posts

Vacancies: 58

Last Date: 27 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: UCO Bank

Post Name: Security Officer, CA and Other Posts

Vacancies: 91

Last Date: 17 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (BDL)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 119

Last Date: 18 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad

Post Name: UP TGT and PGT Posts

Vacancies: 15508

Last Date: 27 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

