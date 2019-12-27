Top 11 Banking/Insurance & Other Major Government Exams held in 2019

In 2019, numerous vacancies were announced in the Banking & Insurance Sector of India. Candidates who are aspiring to get a Banking & Insurance Government Job are advised to look into the details of important exams held in 2019 under Banking & Insurance Sector. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of Banking, Insurance and other important government exams held in 2019 and millions of aspiring candidates applied for these post to get a lucrative and prestigious government job. Here is the recap of 2019 Banking, Insurance & Other major Government Exams:

1. SBI PO 2019 Exam

This year, SBI PO 2019 Exam was held for total 2000 vacancies and lakhs of candidates applied for the Probationary Officer (PO) Posts. SBI PO 2019 Prelims Exam was held on 8th and 9th June 2019 and its result was declared on 29th June 2019. SBI PO 2019 Mains Exam was held on 29th July 2019 and its result was declared on 24th August 2019. SBI PO Final result has been declared now and the final merit list is arrived at after aggregating (out of 100) converted marks of SBI PO 2019 Mains Exam and Group Exercises & Interview. Candidates can check the Eligibility Criteria for SBI PO Exam from the link given below:

2. SBI Clerk 2019 Exam

State Bank of India announced 8653 vacancies for the posts Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) under SBI Clerk 2019 Recruitment process. SBI received lakhs of application for the Junior Associates Posts from 12th April to 3rd May 2019. SBI Clerk Prelims Exam was held on 22nd & 23rd June 2019 and the result for the prelims exam was declared on 23rd July 2019. Shortlisted candidates appeared for the SBI Clerk 2019 Mains Exam held on 10th August 2019. Recruitment under clerical cadre in State Bank of India does not involve the Interview Round. SBI Clerk 2019 Final Merit List was released on 30th October 2019. Check the Detailed Syllabus & Exam Pattern for SBI Clerk Recruitment from the link given below:

3. IBPS PO 2019 Exam

In 2019, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced 4336 vacancies for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MT) in 9 public sector banks - Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Corporation Bank. IBPS PO Exam is considered to be one of the biggest opportunities for the candidates who aspire to get a Government Banking Job with good salary and perquisites. So this year also lakhs of candidates applied for the PO & MT posts from 7th August to 28th August 2019. IBPS PO 2019 Prelims Exam was held on 12th, 13th, 19th & 20th October 2019 and over 7.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Those candidates who cleared the cut-off of Prelims Exam were shortlisted for Mains Exam held on 30th November 2019. The result for IBPS PO Mains 2019 exam is still awaited. Candidates can check the updates related to IBPS PO 2019 Exam from the link given below:

4. IBPS Clerk 2019 Exam

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced 12075 vacancies for Clerical Cadre in over 17 Public Sector Banks - Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank, Corporation Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, OBC, PNB, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India and United Bank of India. Lakhs of eligible candidates applied for the IBPS Clerk 2019 Exam from 17th September to 9th October 2019. IBPS Clerk Prelims Exams were held on 7th, 8th, 14th and 21st December 2019 at various exam centres. Candidates can check the detailed Eligibility Criteria for IBPS Clerk 2019 Recruitment from the link given below:

5. RBI Grade B 2019 Exam

Getting a job in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is a dream of every banking aspirant. On 20th September 2019, RBI announced 199 Vacancies for the Grade B Officer Posts General/ Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR)/ Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM). The selection process of RBI Grade B 2019 Recruitment involves Paper-1, Paper-2 & Interview Round. On 9th November 2019 Phase-I Exam of RBI Grade B DR - Gen/DEPR/DSIM was conducted in online mode. On 18th November 2019, the RBI Grade B Phase-1 results were declared and shortlisted candidates appeared for the Phase-2 Exam on 1st and 2nd December 2019. Candidates can view the detailed Analysis of RBI Grade B Phase-2 Exam from the link given below:

6. LIC AAO 2019 Exam

LIC announced 590 vacancies for the recruitment of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Generalist/ IT/ Chartered Accountant/ Actuarial/ Rajbhasha Posts. On 4th & 5th May, the LIC AAO Prelims exam was held in online mode across different cities. Based on the performance in Prelims Exam, candidates were shortlisted for LIC AAO 2019 Mains Exam which was conducted on 28th June 2019. Later, marks obtained in the Mains Examination were considered for shortlisting candidates for interview round and marks obtained in the Main Examination + marks obtained in Interview were considered for final merit listing of candidates. Candidates can view the LIC AAO Exam Analysis from the link given below:

7. LIC ADO 2019 Exam

Life Insurance Corporation of India announced 8581 vacancies for the post of Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) in total 8 zones including Central Zonal Office, Bhopal; Eastern Zonal Office, Kolkata; East Central Zonal Office, Patna; North Central Zonal Office, Kanpur; Northern Zonal Office, New Delhi; South Central Zonal Office, Hyderabad; Southern Zonal Office, Chennai; and Western Zonal Office, Mumbai. Candidates who aspired to work in the insurance sector and already serving LIC Agents & Employees applied for the LIC ADO Post. LIC Apprentice Development Officers (ADO) Job Profile includes Sales Supervision in both Urban and Rural areas. On 6th and 13th July 2019, LIC ADO 2019 Prelims Exam was held across various exam centres in India. Shortlisted candidates appeared for the mains exam on 11th August and 22nd September 2019. The final merit list was based on the marks obtained in the main examination and marks obtained in the interview round. Candidates can check the important updates and notification for LIC ADO 2019 recruitment from the link given below:

8. LIC Assistant 2019 Exam

The online registration for LIC Assistant 2019 Recruitment began on 17th September 2019 and ended on 1st October 2019 for total 7871 Vacancies spread across 8 zones in India - . Northern Zone, North Central Zone, East Central Zone, Eastern Zone, Central Zone, South Central Zone, Southern Zone and Western Zone. The Job Profile of LIC Assistant is to manage the cash counters at LIC offices. They are responsible for performing duties as Cashier, Customer Service Executive, Single Window Operator and other clerical services. The other work responsibilities involve handling of customers grievances and sanctioning or disbursing files assigned to them. The Basic Pay of LIC assistant is Rs. 14435/- per month. LIC Assistant Prelims Exam was conducted on 30 & 31 October 2019. On 29th November 2019, the results for the prelims exam were declared on the official website of Life Insurance Corporation of India, i.e., www.licindia.in. Shortlisted candidates can prepare for the LIC Assistant 2019 Mains Exam which is scheduled to be held on 22nd December 2019. Candidates can refer the below link to check the details of LIC Assistant 2019 Mains Exam:

9. FCI JE/ Assistant Grade 2&3/ Steno/ Typist 2019 Exam

This year, Food Corporation of India (FCI) announced total 4103 vacancies this year for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE) (Civil Engineering / Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade II (AG II) (Hindi), Steno Grade-II, Typist (Hindi) and Assistant Grade - III (AG III) (General/ Accounts/ Technical/ Depot). Eligible candidates applied for the carious posts from 28th February to 30th March 2019. The Phase-1 Exam was held on 31st May, 1st June, 2nd June & 3rd June 2019 and Phase-2 Exam was held on 27th July 2019. Skill Test was conducted for Typist (Hindi) and Steno Grade-II Posts. Candidates can check the detailed FCI 2019 Exam Pattern and Syllabus from the link given below:

10. EPFO Assistant 2019 Exam

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced 280 vacancies for the post of EPF Assistant under Direct Recruitment Quota across India. Eligible candidates applied for the exam from 30th May to 25th June 2019. EPFO Assistant Post comes under the bracket of Level- 7 Pay Matrix (Civilian employees) of 7th Pay Commission with Entry Pay of Rs. 44,900/-. The selection process consisted of Phase-I (Preliminary Exam) held on 30th & 31st July 2019 and Phase – II (Mains Exam) held on 7th November 2019. A total of 3049 candidates were shortlisted for EPFO Main examination. On 26th November 2019, the final results of EPFO Assistant 2019 Exam were declared on its official website - www.epfindia.gov.in. Candidates can check the important notification and updates related to EPFO Assistant 2019 Exam from the link given below:

11. Andhra Pradesh (AP) Grama/Ward Sachivalayam

AP Grama Sachivalayam Exam was held from 1st to 8th September 2019 to fill 126728 Vacancies in Rural and Urban locations for the posts of AP Panchayat Secretary, Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant, Village Revenue Officer, Electrical Assistant, Engineering Assistant, Village Assistants, Welfare and Education Assistant, Animal Husbandry Assistant, Digital Assistant posts and Ward Administrative Secretary. Lakhs of candidates applied for these posts in the aspiration of getting a government job. The details of AP Grams Sachivalayam Posts and Exam can be viewed from the link given below:

