Top BBA Entrance Exam after 12th Class | Expert Speak | Abhishek Pathak

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) is one of the top choices among the aspirants willing to build a career in the domain of management after completing 12th standard. Courses on the lines of BBA such as BMS, IPM and BBE are also among the popular options these days. And admission to undergraduate level professional courses is possible only through entrance exams, unlike B.Com where merit secured in class 12th holds much relevance. Our expert, Mr. Kumar Abhishek Pathak, Chief Mentor, IMS Learning Institute shares list of top BBA entrance exams that aspirants must target this year.

University of Delhi - DUJAT

Also popular by the name of Delhi University (DU) it has two campuses in the North and South of Delhi with numerous colleges affiliated by the university. DU is a host to UG level professional courses, however the name of the courses differ. The regular BBA course is run by DU and is known as Bachelors in Management Studies (BMS). It is an entrance-test based course for which candidates have to appear for the exam to contest for limited no. of seats. In addition to the BMS course, DU also run other undergraduate level professional courses in the domain of management named:

BFIA (BA in Finance & Investment Accounting)

BBE (Bachelor in Business Economics)

Entry to these courses is also based on Entrance test. Apply for DUJAT this year if you wish to seek admission in BMS, BBE or BFIA.

About DUJAT

Delhi University Joint Admission Test (DUJAT) is a unique Delhi University admission test for entry to BBA course. There are total 14 colleges that accept the score of DUJAT entrance exam. All the three courses have 1500 seats and there is no reservation for the candidates belonging to Delhi domicile. However reservation for SC, ST, OBS and EWS category remains as per the government mandate.

GGSIPU (Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University) - CET Exam

It is a Private State University located in New Delhi. Several colleges are affiliated from GGSIPU that run BBA course for the UG level aspirants. The university conducts its separate entrance test ‘CET’ for the aspirants on annual basis in the month of June. The aspirants get the seat in the college on the basis of the merit scored in the entrance exam. Overall, 85% seats reserved for the students of Delhi and there are approximately 10,000 seats for the course offered by 30 institutes approve by AICTE and UGC. The institutes run BBA in several specializations as well:

BBA (General)

BBA (Banking & Insurance)

BBA (Travel and Tourism)

BBA (Computer Application and Management)

Delhi Technical University (DTU) – No Entrance Exam

One of the top Universities of India which is popular for the Engineering course also offers BBA for the management domain aspirants. The university has set up separate institute named ‘University School of Management and Entrepreneurship (USME). The admission is based on the merit scored on the qualifying exam. An aspirant needs 50% marks (40% for SC/ST/PWD) in 10+2 along with English as one of the main subjects. 85% seats are reserved for those candidates who have passed their qualifying examination from the school located in Delhi or NCT of Delhi.

IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak - IPMAT

IPM (Integrated Program in Management) course which is a UG and PG level five-year course is a brainchild of IIM Indore. The institute offers admission to the 12th passed aspirants through and entrance exam called IPMAT. The entrance exam is conducted once in a year. After completion of the course, aspirants receive an integrated degree which is equivalent to MBA.

In addition to IIM Indore, IIM Rohtak also started IPM course on similar lines and conducts its separate entrance test which is also known as IPMAT.

For the IPMC course, the course fee, no. of seats offered, entrance test pattern everything differs. Therefore, read the admission policies carefully for both the institutes.

Other Top Private Universities

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) - NPAT

There are 7 campuses affiliated to NMIMS and the best among them is Mumbai campus as it offers the best placements, post completion of the BBA course. Narsee Monjee conducts ‘NPAT’ entrance exam for admission to BBA course. It is a 3-year course that holds a student intake capacity of 600 seats. Apart from the traditional BBA program the institute also offers BBA in Branding and Advertising.

Symbiosis International University (SIU) – SET Exam

The Symbiosis Institute of Business Management has two campuses that offer BBA course. The campuses are located in Pune and Noida. SIU conducts ‘SET – Symbiosis Entrance Test’ for admission to 3-year BBA course. SIU’s BBA is looked upon as students get good placement assistance from the institute’s rewarding placement cell.

Christ University, Bangalore – Christ ET

Christ University is another rewarding option for the aspirants as it offers 700 seats for the BBA course. The faculty and academics of the university are among the highlights of the course. However, the institute is not popular for offering good placements at the undergraduate level. The Christ ET entrance test is generally conducted in mid-April every year.

St. Xavier’s Mumbai - St. Xavier’s Entrance Test

St. Xavier’s college, located in the financial capital of India, i.e. Mumbai offers admission to the BBA course through its separate entrance test called ‘St. Xavier’s Entrance Test’. Candidates of Mumbai domicile hold 85% reservation on the 90 seats that are offered by the institute. The academic course fee of the institute is very economic just like the fee charged by DU colleges.

BBA course Fee Structure – Comparative analysis of Universities

Here is the fee structure of several universities that offer BBA course:

University/Institute Location Fee (INR) approx. University of Delhi (DU), Delhi Delhi INR 70,000/- St. Xaviers, Mumbai Mumbai 65,000/- IIM Indore –IPM Indore 16,00,000/- IIM Rohtak - IPM Rohak 27, 00,000/- Symbiosis University, (Pune & Noida) Pune and Noida 9,10,000/- Christ University, Bangalore Bangalore 3,90,000/- GGSIPU, Delhi Delhi 2,50,000/- NMIMS, Mumbai Mumbai 8,45,000/-

Looking at the fee structure, Delhi University and St. Xavier’s are one of the best options with the candidates. However, in terms of the placements and long-term growth, other options also offer great opportunities for career advancement.

