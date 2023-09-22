Top Government IT Jobs For Computer Science in 2023

Top government IT jobs for computer graduates in 2023: The world's IT business is rapidly expanding, and the country is on its way to becoming digital. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023 predicts that 23% of global jobs will change in the next five years due to industry transformation, including through artificial intelligence and other text, image and voice processing technologies.
It is the age of the digital revolution, and the demand for skilled Computer professionals is growing by the day. The government of India has several jobs listed for computer graduates other than PSU sectors. In this article we shall be looking at the top ten government IT jobs for computer graduates.
The government departments that demand IT/CSE Engineering degrees for various positions are listed below.
- Railways
- Defence Sector (Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard)
- Police Department
- BSNL
- BHEL
- HAL
- IMD, etc
What are the exams for computer graduates that can lead to government jobs?
Many government jobs are available to individuals with a degree/diploma in CSE/IT. Listed are the Exams that lead to government jobs to CSE/IT graduates:
- GATE
- SSC JE
- RRB JE
- State Government AE/JE Exams, etc.
Top ten government IT jobs for computer graduates: What are the top jobs for CSE/IT?
There are many jobs that are listed for computer graduates and many of these take account of GATE scores, let us look into the top 10 jobs for CSE/IT graduates:
IBPS SO:
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts the IBPS SO Exam every year to hire Specialist Officers(SO) for various roles in India's public sector banks. Among the various roles, IT officers are one of the prominent ones.
|
Post Name
|
IBPS SO IT Officer
|
Educational Qualification
|
PG in Computer Science
OR
B.Tech in CSE/IT
|
Age
|
20-30 years
|
Selection Process
|
Written(Prelims and mains) and Interview
|
Salary
|
Rs.38000-Rs.39000
CDAC Software Developer:
Every year CADAC hires Software engineers for the development of computer and technology products.
|
Post Name
|
Project Engineer(Software Developer)
|
Educational Qualification
|
B. Tech in CSE/IT
OR
PG in Computer Science
|
Age
|
Maximum age of 37
|
Selection Process
|
Written(Prelims and mains) and Interview
|
Salary
|
₹ 502440/- to ₹ 595440 /-per annum based on the post qualification relevant experience as per C-DAC norms
NIA cyber forensic examiner:
NIA heirs cyber forensic examiners who are well versed in computers and is able to guide the team with tech related queries.
|
Post Name
|
NIA cyber forensic examiner
|
Educational Qualification
|
B. Tech in CSE/IT
OR
PG in Computer Science
|
Age
|
Upper age limit 56
|
Selection Process
|
Interview
|
Salary
|
INR 56100/- to 177500/-
HAL Management Trainee:
HAL appoints management trainees every year in various sectors including computer science. An overview of this is given below:
|
Post Name
|
Management Trainee(Computer Science)
|
Educational Qualification
|
B. Tech in CSE/IT
OR
PG in Computer Science
|
Age
|
Upper age limit 28
|
Selection Process
|
Written test and Interview
|
Salary
|
INR 40,000/- to INR 1,40,000/- per month
NIACL Administrative Officer:
NIACL conducts recruiting to hire Administrative Officers in the Specialist and Generalist cadres based on the company's needs.IT or Computer Science is one of the specializations that NIACL seeks.
|
Post Name
|
NIACL Administrative Officer(IT)
|
Educational Qualification
|
B. Tech in CSE/IT
OR
PG in Computer Science
|
Age
|
21 to 30 years
|
Selection Process
|
Written(Prelims and mains) and Interview
|
Salary
|
INR 80000/- per month
DRDO scientist :
DRDO Young Scientist Laboratory - Cognitive Technology is constituted of young scientists to do extensive research and development in the Cognitive Radio, Cognitive Radar and Cognitive Surveillance fields.
|
Post Name
|
DRDO Scientist
|
Educational Qualification
|
B. Tech in CSE/IT
OR
PG in Computer Science
|
Age
|
Upper age limit 28
|
Selection Process
|
Interview
|
Salary
|
Rs.31000/- per month + HRA as applicable.
SSC Executive(IT Navy):
The Indian Navy appoints IT professions for implementation of enterprise-wide networking and software development projects.
|
Post Name
|
SSC Executive(Information Technology)
|
Educational Qualification
|
B. Tech in CSE/IT
OR
PG in Computer Science
|
Age
|
20-25 years
|
Selection Process
|
SSB interview
|
Salary
|
INR 56100/- monthly
SPMCIL Assistant Manager IT:
The SPMCIL heirs IT specialists as assistant managers each year. This year the application notification was out in July 2023.
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Manager(IT)
|
Educational Qualification
|
B. Tech in CSE/IT
OR
PG in Computer Science
|
Age
|
Maximum age of 30 years
|
Selection Process
|
Online exam and interview
|
Salary
|
INR 40000/- to 140000/-
- RVNL IT cum VC supervisor:
The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited(RVNL), a navratna PSU under the ministry of railway is appointing IT cum VC supervisor on contractual basis.
|
Post Name
|
RVNL IT cum VC supervisor
|
Educational Qualification
|
B. Tech in CSE/IT
OR
PG in Computer Science
|
Age
|
Maximum age of 33
|
Selection Process
|
Interview(Screening process)
|
Salary
|
INR 50960/-
ONGC programming officer:
ONGC appoints programming officers to various roles to play through the computers. It may include programming as well as data entry pertaining to the oil and gas industry of its wells since inception to production.
|
Post Name
|
ONGC programming officer
|
Educational Qualification
|
B. Tech in CSE/IT
OR
PG in Computer Science
|
Age
|
Upper age limit of 30 years
|
Selection Process
|
GATE score followed by interview
|
Salary
|
INR 10,13,700/- per annum