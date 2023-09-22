Top Government IT Jobs For Computer Science in 2023

Computer Science Governement Jobs 2023: The government departments that require a computer science graduate are Railways, Defence, Police departments, PSUs, Banking sectors, BSNL etc. Read the article to know the top ten government sectors that hire IT/CSE graduates all over the country.

Top government IT jobs for computer graduates in 2023: The world's IT business is rapidly expanding, and the country is on its way to becoming digital. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023 predicts that 23% of global jobs will change in the next five years due to industry transformation, including through artificial intelligence and other text, image and voice processing technologies.

It is the age of the digital revolution, and the demand for skilled Computer professionals is growing by the day. The government of India has several jobs listed for computer graduates other than PSU sectors. In this article we shall be looking at the top ten government IT jobs for computer graduates.

The government departments that demand IT/CSE Engineering degrees for various positions are listed below.

Railways

Defence Sector (Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard)

Police Department

BSNL

BHEL

HAL

IMD, etc

What are the exams for computer graduates that can lead to government jobs?

Many government jobs are available to individuals with a degree/diploma in CSE/IT. Listed are the Exams that lead to government jobs to CSE/IT graduates:

GATE

SSC JE

RRB JE

State Government AE/JE Exams, etc.

Top ten government IT jobs for computer graduates: What are the top jobs for CSE/IT?

There are many jobs that are listed for computer graduates and many of these take account of GATE scores, let us look into the top 10 jobs for CSE/IT graduates:

IBPS SO:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts the IBPS SO Exam every year to hire Specialist Officers(SO) for various roles in India's public sector banks. Among the various roles, IT officers are one of the prominent ones.

Post Name IBPS SO IT Officer Educational Qualification PG in Computer Science OR B.Tech in CSE/IT Age 20-30 years Selection Process Written(Prelims and mains) and Interview Salary Rs.38000-Rs.39000

CDAC Software Developer:

Every year CADAC hires Software engineers for the development of computer and technology products.

Post Name Project Engineer(Software Developer) Educational Qualification B. Tech in CSE/IT OR PG in Computer Science Age Maximum age of 37 Selection Process Written(Prelims and mains) and Interview Salary ₹ 502440/- to ₹ 595440 /-per annum based on the post qualification relevant experience as per C-DAC norms

NIA cyber forensic examiner:

NIA heirs cyber forensic examiners who are well versed in computers and is able to guide the team with tech related queries.

Post Name NIA cyber forensic examiner Educational Qualification B. Tech in CSE/IT OR PG in Computer Science Age Upper age limit 56 Selection Process Interview Salary INR 56100/- to 177500/-

HAL Management Trainee:

HAL appoints management trainees every year in various sectors including computer science. An overview of this is given below:

Post Name Management Trainee(Computer Science) Educational Qualification B. Tech in CSE/IT OR PG in Computer Science Age Upper age limit 28 Selection Process Written test and Interview Salary INR 40,000/- to INR 1,40,000/- per month

NIACL Administrative Officer:

NIACL conducts recruiting to hire Administrative Officers in the Specialist and Generalist cadres based on the company's needs.IT or Computer Science is one of the specializations that NIACL seeks.

Post Name NIACL Administrative Officer(IT) Educational Qualification B. Tech in CSE/IT OR PG in Computer Science Age 21 to 30 years Selection Process Written(Prelims and mains) and Interview Salary INR 80000/- per month

DRDO scientist :

DRDO Young Scientist Laboratory - Cognitive Technology is constituted of young scientists to do extensive research and development in the Cognitive Radio, Cognitive Radar and Cognitive Surveillance fields.

Post Name DRDO Scientist Educational Qualification B. Tech in CSE/IT OR PG in Computer Science Age Upper age limit 28 Selection Process Interview Salary Rs.31000/- per month + HRA as applicable.

SSC Executive(IT Navy):

The Indian Navy appoints IT professions for implementation of enterprise-wide networking and software development projects.

Post Name SSC Executive(Information Technology) Educational Qualification B. Tech in CSE/IT OR PG in Computer Science Age 20-25 years Selection Process SSB interview Salary INR 56100/- monthly

SPMCIL Assistant Manager IT:

The SPMCIL heirs IT specialists as assistant managers each year. This year the application notification was out in July 2023.

Post Name Assistant Manager(IT) Educational Qualification B. Tech in CSE/IT OR PG in Computer Science Age Maximum age of 30 years Selection Process Online exam and interview Salary INR 40000/- to 140000/-

RVNL IT cum VC supervisor:

The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited(RVNL), a navratna PSU under the ministry of railway is appointing IT cum VC supervisor on contractual basis.

Post Name RVNL IT cum VC supervisor Educational Qualification B. Tech in CSE/IT OR PG in Computer Science Age Maximum age of 33 Selection Process Interview(Screening process) Salary INR 50960/-

ONGC programming officer:

ONGC appoints programming officers to various roles to play through the computers. It may include programming as well as data entry pertaining to the oil and gas industry of its wells since inception to production.