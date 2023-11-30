Top MBA Colleges in India Other than IIMs: Ranking, Fee, Annual Package and Other Details

Top Non-IIM Management College in India: Check out the list of top prestigious non-IIM colleges in India that offer excellent education and attractive campus placement.

Top Non-IIM Management College in India: An MBA aspirant's pursuit shouldn't be confined solely to IIMs. Numerous prestigious non-IIM colleges in India fall under the category of Ivy League MBA institutes, offering excellent education within a highly competitive environment. If you don't meet the prerequisites for an IIM, don't panic. Several other top non-IIM MBA colleges in India provide a comparable structure and environment, competitive enough to IIMs. Below, we provide a list of top non-IIM MBA colleges/institutes that can serve as viable alternatives for your consideration.

Top MBA Colleges in India Other than IIMs

Apart from 20 IIMs, there are many other top B-schools in India that admit candidates based on their CAT scores. These colleges offer a similar structure and environment for management studies that is competitive enough to the IIMs. Check out the list and other details of the top 20 MBA colleges in India other than the IIMs based on NIRF ranking 2023.

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

NIRF Ranking: 5

Location: New Delhi

Fee: Rs. 11.20 Lakh

Annual Median Package: Rs. 20 LPA

Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi

IIRF Ranking: 5

Location: New Delhi

Fee: Rs. 2 Lakh

Annual Average Package: Rs. 34 LPA

National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

NIRF Ranking: 7

Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Fee: Rs. 14 Lakh

Annual Median Package: Rs. 31 LPA

XLRI-Xavier School of Management

NIRF Ranking: 9

Location: Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

Fee: Rs. 28 Lakh

Annual Median Package: Rs. 30 LPA

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

NIRF Ranking: 10

Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Fee: Rs. 14 Lakh

Annual Median Package: Rs. 25 LPA

Management Development Institute

NIRF Ranking: 13

Location: Gurugram, Haryana

Fee: Rs. 24 Lakh

Annual Median Package: Rs. 27 LPA

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

NIRF Ranking: 14

Location: Kharagpur, West Bengal

Fee: Rs. 3 Lakh

Annual Median Package: Rs. 18 LPA

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

NIRF Ranking: 15

Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Fee: Rs. 8 Lakh

Annual Median Package: Rs. 16 LPA

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management

NIRF Ranking: 17

Location: Pune, Maharashtra

Fee: Rs. 22 Lakh

Annual Median Package: Rs. 20 LPA

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

NIRF Ranking: 18

Location: Roorkee, Uttarakhand

Fee: Rs. 4 Lakh

Annual Median Package: Rs. 18 LPA

S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research