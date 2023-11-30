Top MBA Colleges in India Other than IIMs: Ranking, Fee, Annual Package and Other Details

Top Non-IIM Management College in India: An MBA aspirant's pursuit shouldn't be confined solely to IIMs. Numerous prestigious non-IIM colleges in India fall under the category of Ivy League MBA institutes, offering excellent education within a highly competitive environment. If you don't meet the prerequisites for an IIM, don't panic. Several other top non-IIM MBA colleges in India provide a comparable structure and environment, competitive enough to IIMs. Below, we provide a list of top non-IIM MBA colleges/institutes that can serve as viable alternatives for your consideration.
Top MBA Colleges in India Other than IIMs
Apart from 20 IIMs, there are many other top B-schools in India that admit candidates based on their CAT scores. These colleges offer a similar structure and environment for management studies that is competitive enough to the IIMs. Check out the list and other details of the top 20 MBA colleges in India other than the IIMs based on NIRF ranking 2023.
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
- NIRF Ranking: 5
- Location: New Delhi
- Fee: Rs. 11.20 Lakh
- Annual Median Package: Rs. 20 LPA
Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi
- IIRF Ranking: 5
- Location: New Delhi
- Fee: Rs. 2 Lakh
- Annual Average Package: Rs. 34 LPA
National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
- NIRF Ranking: 7
- Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra
- Fee: Rs. 14 Lakh
- Annual Median Package: Rs. 31 LPA
XLRI-Xavier School of Management
- NIRF Ranking: 9
- Location: Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
- Fee: Rs. 28 Lakh
- Annual Median Package: Rs. 30 LPA
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
- NIRF Ranking: 10
- Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra
- Fee: Rs. 14 Lakh
- Annual Median Package: Rs. 25 LPA
Management Development Institute
- NIRF Ranking: 13
- Location: Gurugram, Haryana
- Fee: Rs. 24 Lakh
- Annual Median Package: Rs. 27 LPA
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
- NIRF Ranking: 14
- Location: Kharagpur, West Bengal
- Fee: Rs. 3 Lakh
- Annual Median Package: Rs. 18 LPA
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
- NIRF Ranking: 15
- Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu
- Fee: Rs. 8 Lakh
- Annual Median Package: Rs. 16 LPA
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
- NIRF Ranking: 17
- Location: Pune, Maharashtra
- Fee: Rs. 22 Lakh
- Annual Median Package: Rs. 20 LPA
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
- NIRF Ranking: 18
- Location: Roorkee, Uttarakhand
- Fee: Rs. 4 Lakh
- Annual Median Package: Rs. 18 LPA
S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research
- NIRF Ranking: 20
- Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra
- Fee: Rs. 20 Lakh
- Annual Median Package: Rs. 30 LPA