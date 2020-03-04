TPSC Final Result 2020 out for Tripura TCS Grade 2 & TPS Grade 2 @tpsc.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

TPSC Result 2020: Tripura Public Service Commission has announced the interview marks and result for Tripura Civil Service-Grade-II & Tripura Police Service Grade-II-2019-20 on its website. Candidates appeared in the TPSC Interview 2019-20 can download their result along with marks on the official website of TPSC.i.e.tpsc.nic.in.

The result link for Tripura Civil Service-Grade-II & Tripura Police Service Grade-II-2019-20 is given below. Candidates can save the PDF for future reference. The commission will verify all certificates of the selected candidates as per terms and condition of eligibility before issuing an offer of appointment. Candidates can check the merit list in the provided link given below.

How and Where to Check TPSC Final Result 2020?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of TPSC.i.e.tpsc.nic.in.

Then, click on the results of interviews flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the result page.

Then, click on the TCS, Grade 2 (Advt. No. 02/2019 dated 6.3.19).

The TPSC Final Result 2020 PDF will be opened.

Candidates can download the result and save for future reference.

TPSC TCS & TPS Grade 2 Mains 2020 was held from 29 December 2017 to 21 January 2018 and 2 January to 7 January 2020 for recruitment to the Tripura Civil Service-Grade-II & Tripura Police Service Grade-II-2019-20 Group A Gazetted under GA (P&T) Department, Government of Tripura.

Download TPSC Tripura Civil Service & Tripura Police Service Grade 2 Final Result 2020



