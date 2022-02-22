TPSC MO Recruitment 2022, Apply online for 35 Medical Officer Posts from 25 Feb onwards @tpsc.tripura.gov.in

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

TPSC MO Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @tpsc.tripura.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Feb 22, 2022 22:17 IST
TPSC MO Recruitment 2022: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer. Interested candidates can submit applications latest by 31 March 2022. A total of 35 vacancies will be recruited. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 25 February 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 31 March 2022

TPSC MO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Medical Officer - 35 Posts

TPSC MO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

The candidate must be a Graduate from a recognized University/Institution. Candidates can refer to the official notification in the provided hyperlink.

TPSC MO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - Up to 40 Years (Upper Age Limit is relaxable by 5 years in case of SC/ST/PH candidates and Government Servant. The Government employees belong to SC/ST/PH category shall not get this relaxation over and above the General relaxation of 5 years available to them.

TPSC MO Recruitment 2022 Salary– Pay Band- 4 (15,600- 39,100)

TPSC MO Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written tests and/ or interviews.

Download TPSC MO Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

TPSC MO Recruitment 2022 Apply Online - to active on 25 February 2022

How to apply for TPSC MO Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online from 25 February 2022 to 31 March 2022. After submission of the application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

TPSC MO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • General/ OBC – Rs. 400/-
  • SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Serviceman – Rs. 350/-

