TRB TN Revised Provisional Result 2020 Out for Computer Instructor Post @trb.tn.nic.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

TRB TN Revised Provisional Result 2020 Download: Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TNTRB) has released the Revised Provisional Selection List for the Direct Recruitment for the post of Computer Instructors Grade - I (Post Graduate Cadre) on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the CBT for the Computer Instructor post can check the Revised Provisional Selection List from the official website of TN TRB - trb.tn.nic.in.

Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu has uploaded the Revised Provisional Result 2020 Out for Computer Instructor Post on its official website. Candidates appeared in the examination for Direct Recruitment for the post of Computer Instructors Grade - I (Post Graduate Cadre) can check the revised selection list available on the official website.

It is noted that Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TNTRB) has conducted the Computer Based Examination for the Direct Recruitment for the post of Computer Instructors Grade - I (Post Graduate Cadre) on 23 June 2019.

Candidates who have appeared in the Computer Based Examination conducted by Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TNTRB) can check the short notice regarding the result and other details in this regards available on the official website.

You can check the Provisional Selection List and other updates on the official website of TNTRB. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for TRB TN Revised Provisional Result 2020 for Computer Instructor Post





How to Download: TRB TN Revised Provisional Result 2020 for Computer Instructor Post