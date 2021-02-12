TRB TN Recruitment 2021 for 2098 Post Graduate Assistant/ Physical Education Director Posts,Apply Online @trb.tn.nic.in

TRB TN Recruitment 2021: Teachers' Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu, has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade 1 and Computer Instructor Grade I on its website - trb.tn.nic.in. A total of 2098 vacancies are available under Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service.

Online application will be invited from 01 March 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for TRB TN Post Graduate Assistant Recruitment 2021 on official website www.trb.tn.nic.in on or before 25 March 2021.

Eligible applicants will be called for written test. TRB TN PG Assistant Exam will be held on 26 and 27 June 2021. Check more details such as vacancy, educational qualification, age limit, salary, online application link here.



TRB TN Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – 01 March 2021

Last date for submission of application through Online mode - 25 March 2021

Date of Online Computer Based Examination - 26 June and 27 June 2021

TRB TN PG Assistant Vacancy Details

Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade 1 and and Computer Instructor Grade I–2098 Posts

TRB TN PG Assistant Salary:

Rs. 36900 – 116600 (Level – 18)

Eligibility Criteria for TRB TN PG Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

Post Graduate with atleast 50% marks (or its equivalent) from recognized University and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) from National Council for Teacher Education recognized institution. Or

Post Graduate with atleast 45% marks (or its equivalent) from recognized University and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) from National Council for Teacher Education recognized institution in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (Form of application for recognition, the time limit of submission of application, determination of norms and standards for recognition of teacher education programmes and permission to start new course or training) Regulations,2002 notified on 13.11.2002 and National Council for Teacher Education (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations,2007 notified on 10.12.2007 or

Post Graduate with atleast 50% marks (or its equivalent) from recognized University and B.A.Ed / B.Sc., B.Ed., from any National Council for Teacher Education recognized institution. And

Must have obtained a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in the same Subject or their equivalent in respect of which recruitment is made

Age Limit:

40 Years

Selection Criteria for TRB TN PG Assistant Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Computer based examination

Certificate Verification

The list of provisionally selected candidates will be published in the website viz. http://www.trb.tn.nic.in. The final selection of the candidates is subject to fulfillment of necessary eligibility criteria and the decision of Teachers Recruitment Board is final.

How to Apply for TRB TN PG Assistant Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates should apply only through online mode on Board’s website http://www.trb.tn.nic.in from 01 March to 25 March 2021.

TRB TN PG Assistant Exam Fee:

Rs.500/- (For SC, SCA, ST and Person with Disability Candidates the exam fee is Rs.250/-)

TRB TN PG Assistant Notification Download