TRB TNTET Exam Date 2022 For Paper 2 Released @ trb.tn.nic.in: Download Schedule Here

TRB TNTET Exam Schedule 2022: TN Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the exam schedule for the Paper 2 for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) on its official website. TNTRB will be conducting the TNTET Paper 2 Exam from 31 January 2023 onwards. All those candidates who have applies successfully for Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) can now download the TN TET Details Exam Schedule available from the website of the Teachers Recruitment Board -trb.tn.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the TRB TNTET Exam Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: TRB TNTET Exam Schedule 2022





According to the short notice released, TN Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) will be conducting the written exam for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper 2 from 31 January to 12 February 2023. Candidates should note that the the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper 2 exam will be conducted in computer based mode.

According to the short notice, the Admit Card for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) will be released in due course of time on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link on the official website.

All those candidates who have to appear in the above exam can download the TRB TNTET Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download TRB TNTET Exam Schedule 2022