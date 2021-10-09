TRBT Answer Key 2021 Out @trb.tripura.gov.in: Download Tripura TET Keys PDF Here

TRBT Tripura TET Answer Key 2021 has been released by Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) on trb.tripura.gov.in. Check Download Link Here.

TRBT Answer Key 2021: Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tripura has released answer key of Tripura TET Exam 2021on trb.tripura.gov.in. We have provided TRBT Answer Key PDF Links for Paper 2 in this article.

Candidates, who appeared in TRBT Exam on 26 September 2021 and 03 October, can download Tripura TET Answer Key through the provided link:

TRBT Answer Key Download Link

T-TET 2021 Paper-II-Tentative Answer Key Maths & Sc- Series B Bengali

T-TET-2021 Paper-II-Tentative Answer Key Maths & Sc. Series -B - Kokborok

T-TET-2021 Paper-II-Tentative Answer Key Maths & Sc. Series -C - Bengali

T-TET-2021 Paper-II-Tentative Answer Key Maths & Sc. Series -C - Kokborok

TRBT had conducted the Tripura TET Paper-I for the candidates who applied to teach classes I to V and Tripura TET Paper-II for candidates who applied to teach classes VI to VIII.

Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for TRBT TET Result and Other Updates.

How to Download TRBT Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to TRBT Official website i.e. trb.tripura.gov.in

Click on the links given for downloading the answer keys under ‘What’s New’ Section on the Home page

Download TRBT Answer Key PDF

Check Answers and take a print out for future use