Tricky Math Riddles: You Are Smarter Than Newton If You Find The Price Of The Kiwi in 27 Seconds

Tricky Math Riddles for Students: Even Newton would struggle to solve this tricky math puzzle on fruit price. Can you? Find the price of the kiwi in 27 seconds.

Tricky Math Riddles: The brain needs nourishment and exercise in addition to the nutrients the body receives from food. It’s a sentient organ that’s responsible for controlling every process that regulates the human body. You think, feel, see and understand due to the brain.

However, it needs constant and good stimulation to work at optimal conditions. Nowadays, our minds have become overstimulated due to the bombardment of digital information. This results in you feeling tired and dull even though your mind is aching to do work.

Over time, this can decrease your brain power. Hence, it’s paramount that you work out your mind, and there’s no better way for that than solving riddles, brain teasers, puzzles or complex questions.

The dopamine rush and the excitement of a challenge can also lift your mood while solving a riddle. Here at Jagran Josh, we bring you one such mind-boggling and mouth-watering math riddle that’s sure to get you thinking hard.

You have precisely 27 seconds to solve this tricky math riddle.

Tricky Math Riddles for Students: Find the Price Of Kiwi In 27 Seconds

Given above is a viral math riddle that has been messing with everyone on the internet.

Here’s a situation for you.

The price of a mango is ₹60.

The price of an orange is ₹90.

The price of cherry is ₹30.

You have to figure out the price of a kiwi based on this information.

This is not just a math riddle. You need to apply common sense and some out-of-the-box reasoning as well.

You have only 27 seconds to find the correct answer.

Can you do it?

Well, It’s time to put that brain to the test!

Your Time Starts Now!

Find The Kiwi Price Tricky Math Riddle Solution

Hopefully, you enjoyed solving this fruit price riddle and found the answer on time. Now, it's time to verify if you are correct or not.

The price of the kiwi is ₹60.

If you observe the pattern of the three given fruits and their prices, you’ll find that it’s equal to the number of vowels in the fruit names multiplied by 30.

Mango => a,0 = 2 vowels

Price = 2x 30 = ₹60

Similarly, kiwi = i,i = 2.

Hence, the price of 1 kiwi is also ₹60.

