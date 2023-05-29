Tripura Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 Expected By June 10, Download TBSE Class 10, 12 Marksheet at tbse.tripura.gov.in

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: Tripura Board of Secondary Education will announce the TBSE Madhyamik and class 12th results soon. As per some media reports, the Tripura board result is expected to be announced by June 10, 2023. Bhabatosh Saha, board president has said, “We are planning to announce results of both Class 10 and 12 exams within June 10. We shall let know the schedules of announcement of results once it is decided."
Students can check their Tripura Board 10, and 12 result online at tbse.tripura.gov.in, tbresults.tripura.gov.in and at Jagran Josh. They have to use their login credentials to download their marksheet. This year, over 38,116 students of class 10th and 33,435 class 12th students appeared for the TBSE board examinations.
Last year, the overall pass percentage for class 10 and 12 was 86% and 94.46% respectively. The board did not announce the toppers' list. The TBSE Tripura board result was announced based on the cumulative results of Term I and Term II.
TBSE Tripura Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 Date
Students can check the expected Tripura board result date provided in the table below:
|
Events
|
Class 10th Dates
|
Class 12th Dates
|
TBSE Tripura Exam Date
|
March 16 to April 18, 2023
|
March 15 to April 19, 2023
|
Tripura Board Result
|
By June 10, 2023 (Expected)
|
By June 10, 2023 (Expected)
Where to check Tripura Classes 10, 12 Result 2023?
Once announced, students can check the result on the official website. However, there are chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these websites too:
- tbse.tripura.gov.in
- tripuraresults.nic.in
- tbresults.tripura.gov.in
- results.jagranjosh.com
How to download TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 on Jagran Josh by using Roll Number?
Students can easily access their results at Jagran Josh as well. Go through the steps to know how to check Tripura TBSE 10th and 12th result:
- Step 1: Go to the website of Jagran Josh.
- Step 2: Click on results tab, on the homepage.
- Step 3: From the dropdown menu, select Tripura Board
- Step 4: Click on TBSE Board 10th, 12th Result
- Step 5: A login window will appear, enter the roll number
- Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen
- Step 7: Download it and take a printout
Tripura Board Result 2023 Highlights
Students can check the overview and other important updates related to TBSE results below:
|
Overview
|
Specifications
|
Board Name
|
Tripura Board of Secondary Education
|
Exam Name
|
Tripura Madhyamik Exam
Tripura Board 12th Exam
|
Result Name
|
TBSE Madhyamik result
Tripura 12th Result
|
TBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Date
|
June 10, 2023 (Expected)
|
TBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Website
|
tripuraresults.nic.in, tbse.tripura.gov.in
|
Result mode
|
Online
|
Number of students appeared
|
TBSE 10th: 38,116
TBSE 12th: 33,435