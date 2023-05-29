Tripura Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 Expected By June 10, Download TBSE Class 10, 12 Marksheet at tbse.tripura.gov.in

TBSE Tripura 10th, 12th Result 2023: TBSE is expected to announce the results of classes 10 and 12 by June 10, 2023. Students can download their Tripura Board marksheet online at tbse.tripura.gov.in, tbresults.tripura.gov.in and at Jagran Josh. Check Steps to download here

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Results 2023
Tripura Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: Tripura Board of Secondary Education will announce the TBSE Madhyamik and class 12th results soon. As per some media reports, the Tripura board result is expected to be announced by June 10, 2023. Bhabatosh Saha, board president has said, “We are planning to announce results of both Class 10 and 12 exams within June 10. We shall let know the schedules of announcement of results once it is decided." 

Students can check their Tripura Board 10, and 12 result online at tbse.tripura.gov.in, tbresults.tripura.gov.in and at Jagran Josh. They have to use their login credentials to download their marksheet. This year, over 38,116 students of class 10th and 33,435 class 12th students appeared for the TBSE board examinations. 

Last year, the overall pass percentage for class 10 and 12 was 86% and 94.46% respectively. The board did not announce the toppers' list. The TBSE Tripura board result was announced based on the cumulative results of Term I and Term II. 

TBSE Tripura Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 Date 

Students can check the expected Tripura board result date provided in the table below: 

Events 

Class 10th Dates 

Class 12th Dates 

TBSE Tripura Exam Date

March 16 to April 18, 2023

March 15 to April 19, 2023

Tripura Board Result

By June 10, 2023 (Expected)

By June 10, 2023 (Expected)

Where to check Tripura Classes 10, 12 Result 2023? 

Once announced, students can check the result on the official website. However, there are chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these websites too:

  • tbse.tripura.gov.in
  • tripuraresults.nic.in
  • tbresults.tripura.gov.in
  • results.jagranjosh.com

How to download TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 on Jagran Josh by using Roll Number? 

Students can easily access their results at Jagran Josh as well. Go through the steps to know how to check Tripura TBSE 10th and 12th result: 

  • Step 1: Go to the website of Jagran Josh. 
  • Step 2: Click on results tab, on the homepage.
  • Step 3: From the dropdown menu, select Tripura Board
  • Step 4: Click on TBSE Board 10th, 12th Result
  • Step 5: A login window will appear, enter the roll number
  • Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 7: Download it and take a printout

Tripura Board Result 2023 Highlights 

Students can check the overview and other important updates related to TBSE results below: 

Overview 

Specifications

Board Name

Tripura Board of Secondary Education

Exam Name

Tripura Madhyamik Exam

Tripura Board 12th Exam

Result Name

TBSE Madhyamik result

Tripura 12th Result

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Date

June 10, 2023 (Expected)

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Website

tripuraresults.nic.in, tbse.tripura.gov.in

Result mode

Online

Number of students appeared

TBSE 10th: 38,116 

TBSE 12th: 33,435

