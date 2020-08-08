Tripura Police Recruitment 2020: New Notification Released for 213 Mahila Police Volunteer & Special Police Officer Posts, 8th Pass Eligible

Tripura Police Recruitment 2020: Tripura Police has released the recruitment notifications for the post of Mahila Police Volunteer (MPV) and Special Police Officer (SPO) in Gomti District. The candidates who are interested to apply for Tripura Police Jobs can submit their application on or before the last.

The last date for submitting Tripura Mahila Police Volunteer Recruitment is 11 August 2020 while the last date for Tripura Special Police Officer Recruitment is 31 August 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application for Mahila Police Volunteer Posts - 11 August 2020

Last date for submission of application for Tripura Special Police Officer Posts - 31 August 2020

Tripura Police Vacancy Details

Mahila Police Volunteer ( Female) - 213 Posts

Special Police Officer (Male and Female)

Eligibility Criteria for Tripura Mahila Police Volunteer and Tripura Special Police Officer

Educational Qualification:

Mahila Police Volunteer - 12th passed from a recognized Board. The candidate must be from a geographical area and conversant with the local dialect. No criminal record

Special Police Officer - The candidate should be 8th Class Passed

Age Limit:

Mahila Police Volunteer - Candidate must not have attained the age of 21 years.

Special Police Officer - 18 to 40 Years

Salary:

Mahila Police Volunteer - Rs. 1000/- per month under Scheme of Central Government.

Special Police Officer - Rs. 6156/- per month

How to apply for Tripura Police Recruitment 2020

The eligible and interested candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format to:

For Mahila Police Volunteer - The Superintendent of Police (DIB), Gomati, Tripura District, 3rd Floor, District Transport Office, Kailarmath, Udaipur, Tripura – 799120 on or before 11 August 2020.

For Special Police Officer - Officer-in-charge of the police station under whom the applicant is an ordinary local resident.

Tripura Mahila Police Volunteer Recruitment Notification

Tripura Special Police Officer Recruitment Notification

