Tripura PSC Group A Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Tripura Judicial Service & Principal Posts

Tripura PSC Group Recruitment 2020: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released notification for recruitment to the post of Tripura Judicial Service & Principal, Group A, Gazetted Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the prescribed format on or before 29 February 2020.

Important Dates

Starting date of online application submission for Tripura PSC Group A Recruitment 2020: 6 February 2020

Last date of online application submission for Tripura PSC Group A Recruitment 2020: 29 February 2020

Tripura PSC Group A Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Tripura Judicial Service: 7 Posts

Principal: 1 Post

Tripura PSC Group A Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Tripura Judicial Service: Candidate should have a Law Degree from a recognized University.

Principal: Candidate should have a Master’s Degree in Physical Education with at least 55% marks and a Ph. D Degree in the field of Physical Education.

Tripura PSC Group A Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Tripura Judicial Service: Rs. 37, 400 – 67, 000/-

Principal: Rs. 27,700-44,770

Tripura PSC Group A Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Tripura Judicial Service: 50 years

Principal: upto 35 years

Tripura PSC Group A Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Online Application Link



Official Website



Selection Criteria for Tripura PSC Group A Recruitment 2020

Candidates will be selected for Principal Posts as per UGC Guideline while for Tripura Judicial Service Grade 3, the candidate will be selected on the basis of Preliminary Examination (Multiple Choice Type Test), Main Examination (Conventional Type Test) & Viva Voce.

Tripura PSC Group A Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for Tripura PSC Group A Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 29 February 2020.