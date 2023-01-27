Tripura Recruitment 2023 For Veterinary Officer Posts at tpsc.tripura.gov.in, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Tripura PSC has invited online applications for the 67 Veterinary Officer Posts on its official website. Check Tripura PSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Tripura PSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has notified for 67 Veterinary Officer Posts Grade V, Group B under the Government of Tripura. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28 February 2023. The process of online application will commence from 30 January 2023.

Selection for Tripura PSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written examination followed by Personality test.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Degree in Veterinary Science from recognized University with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Important Dates Tripura PSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28 February 2023. The process of online application will commence from 30 January 2023.

Vacancy Details Tripura PSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Veterinary Officer-67 (Total)

SC-16

ST-25

UR-26

Eligibility Criteria Tripura PSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Degree in Veterinary Science from a recognized University.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/salary/age limit/selection process and others for the post.

How To Download: Tripura PSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC)-tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Officer, TVS Gr-V, (Group-B Gazetted) under ARDD, Govt. of Tripura (Advt. No.-02/2023)' available on the home page.

Now you will get the PDF of the Tripura PSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window.

Download Tripura PSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Click Here For Tripura PSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How to Apply Tripura PSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through application portal on or before 28 February 2023. The online application process will commence from 30 January 2023.