Tripura Result 2020: Tripura PSC Announced Sub Inspector Result 2020 @tpsc.nic.in, Check Merit List Here

Tripura Result 2020: Tripura Public Service Commission has announced Sub Inspector Result at its website.i.e. tpsc.nic.in. Candidates appeared in the TPSC Sub Inspector Exam 2020 against advertisement number 3/2019 dated 9 March 2019 Notification can download the merit list through the official website of TPSC.i.e.tpsc.nic.in.

TPSC Sub Inspector Exam 2020 was conducted on 24 November 2019 in connection with recruitment to the Sub Inspector of Police (Men & Women) (Unarmed Branch and Armed Branch) under Home Department, Govt of Tripura.

All candidates who have been selected in the written test are eligible to appear in the personality test. The commission will announce the TPSC Sub Inspector Personality Test 2020 date later on in tpsc.gov.in.

According to the result, all shortlisted candidates are required to submit self-attested copies of all required documents as mentioned in the said advertisement to the Reception Counter of Commission’s Secretariat during office hour on or before 14 May 2020 failing which candidature will be rejected. Candidates who have submitted the required documents need not submit the documents again.

The commission will share the details of personality test and admission certificates of provisionally qualified candidates on the commission website. i.e. tspsc.gov.in in due course. The commission will not be responsible for printing error. If there be any. Candidates are advised to check on the official website for latest updates.

