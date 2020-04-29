AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020: Online Interview for Senior Resident Posts through Google Meet

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020: All lndia lnstitute of Medical Sciences (AllMS) Bhubaneswar has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident through Google Meet. Interested candidates can appear for online interview on 14 May 2020 from 10.00 AM through Google Meet.

Important Dates

Online Interview Date - 14 May 2020

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Resident

Surgical Gastroenterology - 1 Post

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Postgraduate Medical degree viz. Ms/MCh. in their respective subjects recognised by MCI /lnstitute of National Importance.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The merit list (selected and waiting list) shall be prepared on the basis of lnterview.

Download AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can download application form through the official web portal.i.e.aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in. The candidate has to fill up the application form as per the prescribed format and also send the scanned copy of the self-attested xerox copies through email at to dean@aiimsbhubaneswar.edu.in, cc: registrar@aiimsbhubaneswar.edu.in, itdept@aiimsbhubaneswar.edu.in.

Latest Government Jobs:

THSTI Recruitment 2020 - Apply Online for 31 Administrative & Technical Posts at thsti.in

NIMR Recruitment 2020: Apply for Scientist D, Project Officer & DEO Posts, Interview through Skype/Walk-In

HECL Interview Schedule 2020 for Staff Nurse and GDMO Posts Changed, Check @hecltd.com

CSIR - NIIST Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Technician Posts

CAU Recruitment 2020: Online Applications invited for Non Teaching Staff Posts

NID Recruitment 2020 Last Date Extended, Apply for 18 Admin Officer, Accounts Officer & Other Posts

KAU Recruitment 2020: 24 Vacancies for Assistant Professor Posts