TS High Court Answer Key 2023 OUT at tshc.gov.in: Download PDF Here

TS High Court Answer Key 2023 is available on April 21, 2023. The candidates can check the latest updates here.

TS High Court Answer Key 2023 Download: Telangana High Court released the answer key for the post of Computer Operator, Assistant, Examiner, and System Assistant on the official website - tshc.gov.in. Candidates can check the answers to the exam from the official website. The candidates can download Telangana High Court Answer Key and check the correct answers.

TS High Court Answer Key Notice Download Here

TS High Court Answer Key Objection

The candidates having objections, if any, can submit their objections through online mode. The objection link is available on April 22 and April 23, 2023. The candidates are required to pay Rs. 100/-.

How to Download TS High Court Answer Key 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download the answer key from the official website here.

Step 1: Visit the website of TS High Court

Step 2: Now, click on ‘Notification with regard to objections on computer-based examination held on 31-03-2023 and 01-04-20263 notified on 11-01-2023 only through online from 22-04-2023 to 23-04-2023 by following the instructions - Reg’

Step 3: Download TS High Court Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Check Answers of the exam

The exam was conducted from March 31 to April 1 2023 in connection with direct recruitment of various posts. The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website in order to check the latest iupdates regarding the exam.