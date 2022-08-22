TS Police Constable Hall Ticket 2022 Released: Check TSLPRB Prelims Admit Card Direct Link Here

TS Police Constable Hall Ticket 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) issued the hall tickets or admit cards to all the candidates who are going to appear to the Preliminary Written Test on 28 August 2022 (Sunday) on its website ie. www.tslprb.in. The exam will be held from 10 AM to 1 PM in 1601 Test Centers located in and around Hyderabad and other Towns throughout the Telangana State, for 6,61,196 Candidates.

Such candidates are advised to download TSLPRB Admit Card much before the exam in order to avoid any hassle. by logging into their respective accounts. TS Police Constable Hall Ticket has been provided below:

TS Police Constable Hall Ticket Download Link

The exam is being conducted for direct recruitment of 15644 vacancies of SCT PC Civil and/or equivalent posts.

As per the official notice, “After downloading the Hall Tickets, Candidates shall take a printout of the same, preferably on A4 size paper on both the sides (so that the Hall Ticket, as well as Important Instructions, are available on a single sheet paper). Though it is not mandatory to take the printout in colour, printout taken in colour nevertheless provides better visibility when compared to a monochrome (black and white) printout. Once the printout is taken, Candidates have to affix (with gum/adhesive – do not use staples/pins) their passport photograph (whose digital copy was earlier uploaded along with their Application Form) at the designated place provided in the left-bottom area of the first page of the Hall Ticket, without fail. Hall Ticket without the passport photograph affixed as described above will not be accepted on the day of Preliminary Written Test and Admission to Examination shall be denied to such Candidates who come to the Examination Centers without proper Hall Ticket”