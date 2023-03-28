TSHC Admit Card 2023 (OUT) at tshc.gov.in: Download Computer Operator Call Letter Here

TSHC Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Telangana High Court for Computer Operator Posts. Get Direct Link to Download Telangana High Court Computer Operator Call Letter Here

TSHC Admit Card 2023: The Telangana High Court has uploaded the admit card of the online exam conducted for the post of Computer Operator. Candidates can download Telangana Hugh Court Admit Card by visiting the website of the court. TSHC Admit Card Court Link is also provided in this article below. The candidates are required to log in into the link provided below.

TSHC Admit Card Download Link Click Here

TSHC Admit Card 2023 Overview

Name of the Authority Telangana High Court Name of the Posts Computer Operator Type Admit Card Admit Card Availability Mode Online Mode State Telangana State Official Portal https://tshc.gov.in/

TSHC Admit Card 2023: How to Download Telangana High Court Computer Operator Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the high court of Telangana

Step 2: Click on ‘Link for downloading Hall Ticket for Computer based examination to be conducted for the posts of Computer Operator notified vide Notification No.3/2023 on 11.01.2023 in the service of the High Court for the State of Telangana - Regarding’

Step 3: Enter your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’

Step 4: TSHC Computer Operator Admit Card

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card