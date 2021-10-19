TSLPRB APP Admit Card 2021 Released @tslprb.in, Download Asst Public Prosecutor Hall Ticket

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the Admit Card for the written exam for Assistant Public Prosecutor post on its official website-i.e. tslprb.in. Check process to download.

TSLPRB APP Admit Card 2021: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the Admit Card for the written exam for Assistant Public Prosecutor post . All such candidates who has applied for Telangana Police Assistant Public Prosecutors post can download their TSLPRB APP Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) i.e. tslprb.in.

The direct link to download the TSLPRB APP Admit Card 2021 is available on the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: TSLPRB APP Admit Card 2021





In a bid to download the TSLPRB APP Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Mobile Number and Password on the official website. Candidates can download their TSLPRB APP Admit Card 2021 still 12 midnight on 23rd October 2021.

After downloading the Hall Tickets, Candidates shall take a printout of the same preferably on A4 size paper on both the sides. Candidates should note that they will have to affix their passport photograph (whose digital copy was earlier uploaded along with their Online Application) at the designated place provided in the left-bottom area of the first page of the Hall Ticket.

It is noted that Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is set to conduct the written exam for Assistant Public Prosecutor post on 24th October 2021. Candidates can download the Instructions/Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: TSLPRB APP Admit Card 2021