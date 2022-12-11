TSPSC Recruitment 2022-23 For Drugs Inspector Post: Scale of Pay Rs.51,320–1,27,310

TSPSC has invited online application for the Drugs Inspector Post on its official website. Check TSPSC Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TSPSC Drugs Inspector Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has published notice for the Drugs Inspector posts in Drugs Control Administration Department in the State. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 05 January 2023. Online application process for the TSPSC Drugs Inspector Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification will be commence from 16 December 2022.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Degree in Pharmacy (OR) Pharmaceutical Science (OR) Pharm.D with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Selection for the TSPSC Drugs Inspector Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification will be done on the basis of written exam (Objective Type) which is likely to be held in the Month of May/June 2023.



Notification Details TSPSC Drugs Inspector Recruitment 2022-23:

Notification Number: 21/2022

Important Date TSPSC Drugs Inspector Recruitment 2022-23:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 16 December 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 05 January 2023

Vacancy Details TSPSC Drugs Inspector Recruitment 2022-23:

Drugs Inspector-18

Eligibility Criteria TSPSC Drugs Inspector Recruitment 2022-23:

Educational Qualification

Applying candidates must possess a Degree in Pharmacy (OR) Pharmaceutical Science (OR) Pharm.D (OR)

Medicine with specialization in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology from a University established in India by law.

How To Download: TSPSC Drugs Inspector Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Visit the official website of -Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC)-https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in. Go to the Direct Recruitment Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ TSPSC Drugs Inspector Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the TSPSC Drugs Inspector Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window. Download TSPSC Drugs Inspector Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.



TSPSC Drugs Inspector Recruitment 2022-23 PDF





How To Apply TSPSC Drugs Inspector Recruitment 2022-23:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply with the help of official website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in)/click on the online Application Link provided on the website and then follow the guidelines given. Last date for submission of online application is 05 January 2023.