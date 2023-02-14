TSPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out For AO, Drug Inspector and Other Posts @tspsc.gov.in: Download PDF

Telangana SPSC has released the detailed exam calendar for various posts on its official website-tspsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

TSPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Download: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the detailed exam calendar for various posts including Agriculture Officer, Drug Inspector, Lecturer, Physical Director and Librarian posts. The Commission has uploaded the PDF of the Computer Based / OMR Based written exam date for the above posts which will be conducted in the month of April/May 2023.

All those candidates who have applied and are part of various rounds of selection process for these posts can download the TSPSC Exam Calendar 2023 from the official website of TSPSC-tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Exam Calendar 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: TSPSC Exam Calendar 2023





According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Computer

Based Recruitment Test for the post of Agriculture Officer on 25 April 2023. The Computer Based / OMR Based written exam for the post of Drug Inspector posts in the Drug Control Administration Department will be held on 07 May 2023.

The OMR Based written exam for Lecturer posts in Government Polytechnic in Technical Education Service will be conducted on 13 May 2023. The Computer

Based Recruitment Test for Physical Director and Librarian posts will be conducted on 17 May 2023.

TSPSC Exam Calendar 2023: Details

Name of the Post Notification No No. of

Posts Date of

Examination Agriculture Officer 27/2022 148 25/04/2023 Drug Inspector 21/2022 18 07/05/2023 Lecturer 20/2022 247 13/05/2023 Physical Director 26/2022 128 17/05/2023 Librarian 30/2022 71 17/05/2023

Candidates can download TSPSC Exam Calendar 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

