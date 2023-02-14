TSPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out For AO, Drug Inspector and Other Posts @tspsc.gov.in: Download PDF

TSPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Download: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the detailed exam calendar for various posts including Agriculture Officer, Drug Inspector, Lecturer, Physical Director and Librarian posts. The Commission has uploaded the PDF of the Computer Based / OMR Based written exam date for the above posts which will be conducted in the month of April/May 2023.
All those candidates who have applied and are part of various rounds of selection process for these posts can download the TSPSC Exam Calendar 2023 from the official website of TSPSC-tspsc.gov.in.
The TSPSC Exam Calendar 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.
Direct Link To Download: TSPSC Exam Calendar 2023
According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Computer
Based Recruitment Test for the post of Agriculture Officer on 25 April 2023. The Computer Based / OMR Based written exam for the post of Drug Inspector posts in the Drug Control Administration Department will be held on 07 May 2023.
The OMR Based written exam for Lecturer posts in Government Polytechnic in Technical Education Service will be conducted on 13 May 2023. The Computer
Based Recruitment Test for Physical Director and Librarian posts will be conducted on 17 May 2023.
TSPSC Exam Calendar 2023: Details
|Name of the Post
|Notification No
|No. of
Posts
|Date of
Examination
|Agriculture Officer
|27/2022
|148
|25/04/2023
|Drug Inspector
|21/2022
|18
|07/05/2023
|Lecturer
|20/2022
|247
|13/05/2023
|Physical Director
|26/2022
|128
|17/05/2023
|Librarian
|30/2022
|71
|17/05/2023
Candidates can download TSPSC Exam Calendar 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.
Process To Download: TSPSC Exam Calendar 2023
- Go to the official website of TSPSC-tspsc.gov.in.
- Click on the link displaying as-Web Note - SCHEDULE OF EXAMINATIONS on the home page.
- You will get the PDF of TSPSC Exam Calendar 2023 in a new window.
- Download and save the TSPSC Exam Calendar 2023 for future reference.