TSPSC Extension Officer Final Answer key 2022-23, Download PDF Here

TSPSC Extension Officer Final Answer Key 2022-23 has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission on its official website. Candidates can check details here like how to view and download the final answer key.

Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the Final Answer Keys for the post of Extension Officer for Paper 1 and Paper 2 sets. The exam for recruitment of Extension Officer (Supervisor) in the Women and Child development department was conducted by the commission on 8 January 2023 and now the commission has released the Final Answer Keys for the Extension Officer Examination. Candidates who appeared in the Extension Officer (Supervisor) Examination can download the final answer key from the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission @ https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in/

Candidates can download the Final Answer key from the official website of the commission or by following the steps given below.

Steps to Download the TSPSC Extension Officer Final Answer Key 2022-2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission @ https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in/

Step 2 : On the home page Click on the link that reads- “Final Key Paper 1- EXTENSION OFFICER (SUPERVISOR) GRADE-I IN WOMEN DEVELOPMENT AND CHILD WELFARE DEPARTMENT”.

Step 3: Similarly Click on- “Final Key Paper 2- EXTENSION OFFICER (SUPERVISOR) GRADE-I IN WOMEN DEVELOPMENT AND CHILD WELFARE DEPARTMENT”.

Step 4: View and download the PDF of both the final answer keys of the TSPSC Extension Officer. Save the pdf for future reference.

The PDF of Final Answer Key for TSPSC Extension Officer can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.

TSPSC Extension Officer Final Answer Key-Paper 1

TSPSC Extension Officer Final Answer Key- Paper 2

Direct Link to Download TSPSC Extension Officer Final Answer Key Short Notice

Telangana State Public Service Commission had conducted the TSPSC Extension Officer Examination on 8 January 2023 for Paper-I General Studies and General Abilities and Paper-II (Concerned Subject (Degree Level) and Preliminary Keys of the Master Question Papers were released on the Commission’s website on 20 January 2023 and the objections were received from 21 January 2023 to 24 January 2023. Now after evaluating objections raised by the candidates, the Final Keys of this exam are prepared based on the recommendations of the Experts’ Committees. The details of changes occurred in the Preliminary Keys are shared in the short notice released.